Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Woh koyla hi hai': Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj's unfiltered opinion on Arjun Tendulkar

BIG UPDATE! UGC NET answer key 2024 to be released soon at...

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Meet woman, mill worker’s daughter who lost mother during UPSC preparations, still cracked it with AIR 14, she is now...

Meet man, 54-year-old engineer who left his high-paying job to crack NEET exam but there's a twist

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Woh koyla hi hai': Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj's unfiltered opinion on Arjun Tendulkar

'Woh koyla hi hai': Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj's unfiltered opinion on Arjun Tendulkar

BIG UPDATE! UGC NET answer key 2024 to be released soon at...

BIG UPDATE! UGC NET answer key 2024 to be released soon at...

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

8 stunning images of Saturn Rings captured by NASA

8 stunning images of Saturn Rings captured by NASA

Health benefits of eating one clove everyday

Health benefits of eating one clove everyday

5 fastest electric scooters in the world

5 fastest electric scooters in the world

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

Viral Video: Indigo की फ्लाइट में बंद हो गया एसी, गर्मी से परेशान यात्री हो गए बेहोश 

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Murder-accused Darshan gets 32-inch TV in jail, Kannada star was 'curious' to know...

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

Not Shah Rukh, Prabhas, Rajinikanth, Vijay; this actor's film has broken record for fastest advance ticket sales in US

India's biggest flop film marked superstar's debut, actress called script red flag, made for Rs 125 crore, earned just..

India's biggest flop film marked superstar's debut, actress called script red flag, made for Rs 125 crore, earned just..

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Woh koyla hi hai': Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj's unfiltered opinion on Arjun Tendulkar

Yograj's blunt critique of Arjun's cricketing skills has sparked a debate within the cricketing community and beyond.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

'Woh koyla hi hai': Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj's unfiltered opinion on Arjun Tendulkar
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Yograj Singh, a former cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, is renowned for his bold statements. His recent remarks regarding Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni have garnered widespread attention and sparked discussions across the cricketing community.

"I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life.," Yograj had said on the Switch YouTube channel.

Yuvraj and Dhoni were teammates for more than a decade while representing India, with Yuvraj even serving as vice-captain to Dhoni at one point. However, a common point of contention arises from the fact that Dhoni was appointed captain after Rahul Dravid in 2007, despite Yuvraj holding the position of vice-captain to Dravid as well.

Yograj has once again captured the spotlight with his recent remarks regarding Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Arjun had approached Yograj for coaching to enhance his cricket abilities.

According to the Times of India, during a recent interview, Yograj's response to questions about his experience teaching Arjun ignited a new debate, further highlighting his tendency to make controversial statements.

"Aapne heera dekha hai koyle ki khan mein? Wo koyla hi hai. [Have you seen a diamond in a coal mine? He is the coal]," the video of his statement went viral.

Yograj's blunt critique of Arjun's cricketing skills has sparked a debate within the cricketing community and beyond. His comparison of Arjun to coal, suggesting that he is unremarkable and blends in with the rest, has ignited a heated controversy. While some have criticized Yograj's harsh remarks, others have supported his right to voice his honest opinion, citing his coaching expertise and extensive experience.

"Nikalo patthar hi hai, kisi tarashgir ke haath me dalo to chamak ke duniya ko kohinoor ban jata hai (It is coal that is rock when taken out from a mine, but if it is given in proper hands, it goes on to become Kohinoor. It is priceless. But if that same diamond reaches a person who does not know its worth, he destroys it. I don't say it myself that Yograj Singh is a great crafter, Yuvraj Singh says it, 'there is magic in my dad's hand, he made me what I am.' Earlier, I was abused 'Hitler, Dragon Singh, I hate my father'. Everybody hated me in my home. My relatives said, I should not have been a father," Yograj Singh said as quoted by Times Of India. 

"But he walked his path. And by God's Grace you got Yuvraj Singh," he said. 

Yograj has also demanded that Yuvraj should be honored with the Bharat Ratna for his significant contributions to Indian cricket.

Yograj is widely recognized for his role in developing the skills of Yuvraj Singh, who was a standout cricketer for India during his career. As a left-handed batsman, Yuvraj amassed an impressive 8701 runs from 304 ODIs, boasting an average of 36.55.

Also read| AUS vs SCO: Josh Inglis slams Australia's fastest-ever T20I century, breaks own record, surpasses Maxwell-Finch

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey due to bomb threat

Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey due to bomb threat

Mahesh Bhatt to present adaptation of Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan’s Pakistani show Humsafar, aims to 'bridge' Indo-Pak divide

Mahesh Bhatt to present adaptation of Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan’s Pakistani show Humsafar, aims to 'bridge' Indo-Pak divide

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 6; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 6; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

Rahul Dravid officially appointed as Rajasthan Royals head coach ahead of IPL 2025

Rahul Dravid officially appointed as Rajasthan Royals head coach ahead of IPL 2025

Tumbbad re-release trailer: Soham Shah returns to narrate horrors of Hastar, says 'jo tab nahi hua, woh ab hoga'

Tumbbad re-release trailer: Soham Shah returns to narrate horrors of Hastar, says 'jo tab nahi hua, woh ab hoga'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Meet actress who never got lead roles, still turned superstar, one rumour ruined her career, became second wife of...

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Top six signs of high cholesterol on face that you must not ignore

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

Man who charged 100 times more than Rafi, Lata, Kishore; sang only two songs: Story of India's highest-paid singer ever

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement