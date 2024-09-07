'Woh koyla hi hai': Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj's unfiltered opinion on Arjun Tendulkar

Yograj Singh, a former cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh, is renowned for his bold statements. His recent remarks regarding Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni have garnered widespread attention and sparked discussions across the cricketing community.

"I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son, everything is coming out now; it can never be forgiven in life.," Yograj had said on the Switch YouTube channel.

Yuvraj and Dhoni were teammates for more than a decade while representing India, with Yuvraj even serving as vice-captain to Dhoni at one point. However, a common point of contention arises from the fact that Dhoni was appointed captain after Rahul Dravid in 2007, despite Yuvraj holding the position of vice-captain to Dravid as well.

Yograj has once again captured the spotlight with his recent remarks regarding Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Arjun had approached Yograj for coaching to enhance his cricket abilities.

According to the Times of India, during a recent interview, Yograj's response to questions about his experience teaching Arjun ignited a new debate, further highlighting his tendency to make controversial statements.

"Aapne heera dekha hai koyle ki khan mein? Wo koyla hi hai. [Have you seen a diamond in a coal mine? He is the coal]," the video of his statement went viral.

Yograj's blunt critique of Arjun's cricketing skills has sparked a debate within the cricketing community and beyond. His comparison of Arjun to coal, suggesting that he is unremarkable and blends in with the rest, has ignited a heated controversy. While some have criticized Yograj's harsh remarks, others have supported his right to voice his honest opinion, citing his coaching expertise and extensive experience.

"Nikalo patthar hi hai, kisi tarashgir ke haath me dalo to chamak ke duniya ko kohinoor ban jata hai (It is coal that is rock when taken out from a mine, but if it is given in proper hands, it goes on to become Kohinoor. It is priceless. But if that same diamond reaches a person who does not know its worth, he destroys it. I don't say it myself that Yograj Singh is a great crafter, Yuvraj Singh says it, 'there is magic in my dad's hand, he made me what I am.' Earlier, I was abused 'Hitler, Dragon Singh, I hate my father'. Everybody hated me in my home. My relatives said, I should not have been a father," Yograj Singh said as quoted by Times Of India.

"But he walked his path. And by God's Grace you got Yuvraj Singh," he said.

Yograj has also demanded that Yuvraj should be honored with the Bharat Ratna for his significant contributions to Indian cricket.

Yograj is widely recognized for his role in developing the skills of Yuvraj Singh, who was a standout cricketer for India during his career. As a left-handed batsman, Yuvraj amassed an impressive 8701 runs from 304 ODIs, boasting an average of 36.55.

