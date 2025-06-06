This will mark India's first Test assignment following the recent retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the longest format of the game, which they announced earlier this month.

Shubman Gill and the Indian cricket team took off from Mumbai Airport on Friday, heading to England for an exciting five-Test match series as part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. This series is set to unfold from June to August 2025, with matches lined up at iconic venues like Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord's and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

Following Rohit Sharma's retirement, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named Shubman Gill as the new Test captain, with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant stepping in as his deputy. On June 6, while traveling with the team, Pant had a funny exchange with a fan who asked about Rohit Sharma's whereabouts. His witty response quickly went viral.

Question - where is Rohit Sharma?



Rishabh Pant - Rohit bhai Garden mein ghum rahe hain, unke Garden ki yaad to aayegi (He's enjoying in the Garden, will miss his Garden). pic.twitter.com/a5x4tlAeYq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 6, 2025

"Rohit bhai Garden mein ghum rahe hain, unke Garden ki yaad to aayegi (He's enjoying in the Garden, will miss his Garden)" said Rishabh Pant

It's been a long time since India last clinched a Test series in England—back in 2007, to be exact. To gear up for the challenge, several Indian players have already made their way over to participate in warm-up matches with India A against the England Lions. The rest of the team is set to arrive in the UK this Friday.

In the meantime, India A is currently engaged in a three-match unofficial Test series against the England Lions. The first match ended in a draw, and the second unofficial Test is currently underway at the County Ground in Northampton.

