CRICKET

'Woh game ko...': RJ Mahvash names Yuzvendra Chahal as dream pick for her CLT10 squad - Watch

The timing of Mahvash’s comment only intensified the speculation, particularly after both she and Chahal shared the same “Match Day Jai Mata di” captions on their Instagram stories during the tournament—a coincidence that fans were quick to pick up on.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 07:19 PM IST

'Woh game ko...': RJ Mahvash names Yuzvendra Chahal as dream pick for her CLT10 squad - Watch
The Champions League T10 (CLT10) officially kicked off from August 22–24, 2025, at the Noida Indoor Stadium, uniting eight franchises owned by celebrities for three days of thrilling indoor cricket. This innovative tennis-ball format, along with its glamorous ownership from the entertainment and media sectors, has already sparked conversations.

RJ Mahvash’s Supreme Strikers quickly made an impression, securing a decisive victory in their opening match against the Dynamic Dynamos. Captain Shaun Marsh led the charge, delivering a spectacular innings that reminded fans of his past prowess, where he accumulated over 2,400 runs in the IPL over 71 games.

Supported by a well-rounded 15-member team—crafted during the prestigious Delhi auction—the Strikers demonstrated an ideal blend of international experience and local talent. With Mohit Choudhary serving as head coach, their 15-run win was not only a strong start but also a testament to Mahvash’s choice to appoint Marsh as captain.

Away from the cricket pitch, Mahvash created quite a stir during a CLT10 social media interview when she was asked about her ideal addition to the Strikers team. Without a moment's pause, she stated: “I would want Uzi, kyunki wo sabke wickets leke khatam kar dega game ko jaldi se. That’s why.”

Watch the video here:

Her selection of Yuzvendra “Yuzi” Chahal—India’s top leg-spinner—caught attention not only for cricketing reasons but also due to the ongoing rumors regarding their personal relationship.

From a strategic perspective, her choice was spot on: Chahal has consistently proven to be a match-winner in shorter formats, boasting 16 wickets in 14 matches for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 and over 100 international games under his belt. His ability to swiftly dismantle batting orders makes him an ideal fit for the T10 format.

