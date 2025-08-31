Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'Wo phone uthaye hai na?': Manoj Tiwari takes swipe at MS Dhoni amid Team India mentorship rumours

The BCCI has reportedly reached out to MS Dhoni, former India captain, to become the mentor for the Indian cricket team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, but as of now, there’s no public response from Dhoni.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 31, 2025, 03:35 PM IST

'Wo phone uthaye hai na?': Manoj Tiwari takes swipe at MS Dhoni amid Team India mentorship rumours
There's talk that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked former Indian captain MS Dhoni to be a mentor for the T20 World Cup in 2026, which India and Sri Lanka will host. Dhoni was a mentor for the Indian team during the 2021 T20 World Cup. At that time, the team didn't reach the semifinals and lost its first World Cup match to Pakistan when Virat Kohli was captain.

Getting Dhoni involved might be smart for the BCCI, especially since the T20 World Cup 2026 team probably won't have much experience without important players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja.

About the rumors, former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwari wondered if Dhoni had picked up the phone, since he's known to be hard to reach.

"Only time will tell. He has been given the offer. Woh phone uthaye hain na?(Did he pick up the phone?) Because it is difficult to reach him on the phone. Replies to messages from him are also very rare; many players have said this. Will he read the message or not? We don’t know." Tiwary told news agency ANI.

Tiwari went on to say that if Dhoni truly accepts the offer, his collaboration with Gautam Gambhir will be fascinating to observe. Dhoni and Gambhir have played numerous matches together and were part of a crucial partnership that led to victory in the 2011 World Cup final. However, many fans believe that the two players do not have a strong relationship, largely due to Gambhir's repeated comments about Dhoni receiving all the accolades for the ODI World Cup triumph. Additionally, Gambhir has criticized Dhoni's decision-making during his time as captain.

“The first thing is whether he will accept the role or not. It’s very difficult for me to predict what impact he will have. His experience as a captain and as a player will be very useful, as the new players emerging today and upcoming stars of the Indian team give him a lot of respect. The pairing of MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir will also be worth watching," he added.

Although the BCCI has yet to officially announce Dhoni's participation, the idea of "Captain Cool" guiding India in another World Cup has sparked considerable enthusiasm. Reports indicate that the BCCI has proposed a broad mentorship position for Dhoni, covering the men's, women's, and junior teams, as they believe his leadership could help develop future talents. Nevertheless, Dhoni might turn down the offer if Gambhir continues as head coach, due to their previous disagreements.

At 44, Dhoni is concentrating on what could be his last season with the Chennai Super Kings. Conversely, Gambhir has already steered India to a Champions Trophy win, but it remains uncertain how these two legends would collaborate if Dhoni chooses to take on the mentorship role.

Also read| 'He saw the injustice, sacrificed his...': Ex-India star praises Virender Sehwag’s selfless team gesture, calls out MS Dhoni

