The Indian cricket team is entering a new phase as both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have retired from Test cricket. Additionally, head coach Gautam Gambhir is expected to have full control over decision-making.

Following the retirements of captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli from Test cricket, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has reportedly requested full control over the team's operations from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Gambhir entered the coaching setup with a vision to dismantle the prevailing superstar culture in Indian cricket. His initial strategy involved implementing a 10-point directive that mandates all players to participate in domestic cricket whenever possible and adhere to specific behavioral standards during tours. The subsequent phase of his plan focuses on building a team for the future.

Gambhir is said to have played a pivotal role in the transition away from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in Test cricket. The two cricketing icons announced their retirements in quick succession, just a week before the selection of India’s squad for the upcoming tour of England. This decision followed discussions with Gambhir and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar, who informed them of the management's intention to pursue a younger squad.

This marks a significant departure from historical norms, as it is the first instance of a head coach actively participating in the phasing out of two of Indian cricket's most prominent figures. Traditionally, Indian teams have been led by their captains, with coaches—regardless of their stature—remaining in the background and allowing star players to take the lead. Recent examples include Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid, who were closely aligned with captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, seldom challenging their authority.

However, Gambhir's approach appears to be distinct. He reportedly holds equal influence in policy-making, squad selection, and other team-related matters alongside the captain. With the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin, Gambhir is poised to take the reins and shape the future of Indian cricket.

"In order to stop a repeat of the home-series defeat against New Zealand and the debacle in Australia, Gambhir has requested the board for full autonomy," the report added.

The report further suggests that Shubman Gill would serve as a captain who is likely to be receptive to guidance, given his youth and potential. While he is often regarded as a future superstar, he has not yet reached a stage where he can effectively challenge the decisions made by Gautam Gambhir. The only player in the current Indian Test squad who might have been able to counter Gambhir's strategies is the pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah.

It is important to note that Bumrah would have been a natural choice for the captaincy of the Test side, had his fitness not been a significant concern. During Rohit Sharma's tenure, Bumrah was appointed as the vice-captain and has even led India in three Test matches in England and Australia. However, due to the critical nature of his role as a fast bowler and the need to manage his workload carefully, it was not feasible to assign him the full-time captaincy.

ALSO READ| From MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar to Neeraj Chopra: Prominent sports personalities who are associated with Indian Armed Forces