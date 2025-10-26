'With this kind of form...': Sunil Gavaskar makes BOLD claim on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's 2027 World Cup future

Legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli could still feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup, calling them “certainties” if they maintain fitness and form. His bold claim reignites debate on the future of India’s senior stars in the next global tournament.

Renowned Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his belief that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have established a compelling argument for their selection in India's lineup for the 2027 ODI World Cup. After experiencing two consecutive ducks, Kohli bounced back with an impressive unbeaten 74 in the third ODI against Australia, while Rohit emerged as the leading run-scorer in the three-match series. Together, these cricketing icons formed a remarkable partnership, leading India to a 9-wicket victory over Australia.

Gavaskar emphasized that the participation of Rohit and Virat in the series against Australia sends a strong message about their desire to be included in the World Cup squad, asserting that if they are fit and available, both should definitely be part of the team.

“The moment they made themselves available for this trip, it was clear they want to be there for the 2027 World Cup,” Gavaskar said on India Today.

“And irrespective of what happens between now and then — whether they score runs or not — with the ability and experience they possess, if they're available, they'll be certainties in the squad. With this kind of form, you can write their names straight into the World Cup squad for South Africa 2027.”

After retiring from Tests and T20Is, both Rohit and Kohli now focus solely on one format, and their careers have recently become a topic of considerable speculation.

On Saturday, the two iconic batsmen teamed up once more to prevent India from suffering a series whitewash, forming an impressive 168-run partnership that remained unbroken. This effort propelled the team to a reassuring nine-wicket victory in the third ODI at SCG, with Rohit scoring a brilliant 121 and Kohli contributing a solid 74 runs to India's success.

"Always love coming here and playing here. Fond memories of 2008. I'm not sure if we'll be coming back to Australia, but we enjoy our cricket no matter what accolades we achieve," Rohit said after being named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

