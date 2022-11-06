Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

ICC T20 World Cup: With Team India winning against Zimbabwe, here's a look at updated points table of Group 2

Team India defeated Zimbabwe by 75 runs in their final super 12 stage game of the ICC T20 World Cup in which Suryakumar Yadav won Man of the Match.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

ICC T20 World Cup: With Team India winning against Zimbabwe, here's a look at updated points table of Group 2
India vs Zimbabwe

In the first half of the game, India posted a huge total courtesy of some quality batting by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. The total of 187 was always going to be tough for Zimbabwe and the 79 runs they gave away at the death with the ball, took the momentum away from them. 

READ: IND vs ZIM: Suryakumar Yadav shines as India defeat Zimbabwe by 71 runs, will face England in semi-final

Sean Willians took two wickets with the ball but with the bat, he could not score much. The top 3 batters before him also failed to make a mark and it was only the partnership of 60 runs between Raza and Burl that gave the Zimbabwean fans something to cheer about. 

However, they were never in this chase and once that partnership was broken, Zimbabwe ended up folding quite quickly on 115. Zimbabwe have played some good cricket in this tournament though and they would be looking to build up from here and come up with bettter performance in future. Check out the updated points table of group 2 after this win.

It was easy-win for India as they beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs on Sunday at the MCG. Suryakumar Yadav once again came good for India with the bat. With the win, India top the Group and would now play against England in the semi-final at the Adelaide Oval.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Navratri 2022: From Dholida to Chogada, best Bollywood songs for Garba and Dandiya nights
Air Quality Index: A look at ways to improve AQI at home
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Rubina Dilaik - know WHOPPING fees charged by celebs
Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, Vikrant Rona: Kannada films that earned over Rs 100 crore at box office worldwide
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu looks sexy in white co-ord dress, netizens say 'we love you queen'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
India Post Recruitment 2022: Over 180 vacancies, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.