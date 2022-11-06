ICC T20 World Cup: With Team India winning against Zimbabwe, here's a look at updated points table of Group 2

India vs Zimbabwe

In the first half of the game, India posted a huge total courtesy of some quality batting by KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav. The total of 187 was always going to be tough for Zimbabwe and the 79 runs they gave away at the death with the ball, took the momentum away from them.

Sean Willians took two wickets with the ball but with the bat, he could not score much. The top 3 batters before him also failed to make a mark and it was only the partnership of 60 runs between Raza and Burl that gave the Zimbabwean fans something to cheer about.

However, they were never in this chase and once that partnership was broken, Zimbabwe ended up folding quite quickly on 115. Zimbabwe have played some good cricket in this tournament though and they would be looking to build up from here and come up with bettter performance in future. Check out the updated points table of group 2 after this win.

It was easy-win for India as they beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs on Sunday at the MCG. Suryakumar Yadav once again came good for India with the bat. With the win, India top the Group and would now play against England in the semi-final at the Adelaide Oval.