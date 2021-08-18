IPL 2021: With T20 World Cup days away, will Australian players be part of cash-rich tournament? Aaron Finch reveals

The 2nd phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to be in the UAE from September but the most important question is the participation of foreign players in the cash-rich tournament.

The reason behind the question is that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is days away from the final of the IPL. So will Australian players take part in the 14th edition of the IPL?

Talking about the same, Aaron Finch opened up on the participation of the Aussies players. While Cricket Australia (CA) has already issued No Objection Certificates for leading players to return to the IPL next month, Australia's limited-overs skipper feels that the IPL will be a good tune-up ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Earlier in June, Finch had raised doubts on the players participating after they opted out of the West Indies and Bangladesh tours, however, now he believes it could provide a good platform.

"(Those comments) were more based around the bubble fatigue and I probably didn't take into account the toll the full summer took on guys as well," Finch told cricket.com.au.

Aaron Finch has softened his stance on players returning to #IPL2021 with an eye on the #T20WorldCup. https://t.co/96vyOuMNFN August 18, 2021

"That was a long summer, especially for guys who started on the UK tour. I probably didn’t take that into account when I made those comments before the West Indies tour.

"If you throw all that together and throw in the IPL straight on the back of it, and a lot of uncertainty around that and some really strict bubble protocols – I didn’t take that into account," he said.

Talking about players taking a break amid the bio-bubble, Finch said they are all charged up to participate in the IPL and the T20 World Cup.

"The fact that guys have had a decent break now, they will be charged up and ready to go for the IPL and then the T20 World Cup, then a huge summer against England," said Finch.

However, he did give a warning to his fellow teammates saying there will be no option for them to relax.

"Guys have still got to be really mindful of how they manage themselves during that (IPL) period because there is no escape from the game.

"There’s no going down the road to relax and grab a coffee, or having a beer together outside the cricket environment."