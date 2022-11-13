With such poor batting, Pakistan didn't deserve to play in the T20 World Cup final: Mohammad Amir

England won the match with 6 balls to spare on Sunday

Former pacer Mohammad Amir believes Pakistan did not deserve to reach the final of the T20 World Cup in 2022. On November 13, the Men in Green were defeated by Jos Buttler's England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, finishing as runners-up in the multi-nation mega event.

Apart from their matches in Sydney, Amir believes Pakistan's batters were not up to the task. The fast bowler said he wasn't surprised to see their batsmen struggling on a bowling-friendly track in Melbourne.

In the final, Pakistan was asked to bat first. Only Shan Masood and Babar Azam scored more than 30 runs for Pakistan, and the Pakistani batters were never able to get going as the English bowlers tightened the screws and held them to a very low total of 137/8. Adil Rashid also claimed two wickets, while Sam Curran concluded with final figures of 3/12.

Criticizing the batting, Mohammad Amir said to Pakistani TV channel 24 News that Pakistan didn't deserve to play in the summit clash, as the batting has been poor throughout the tournament.

“I told you earlier that if the pitch at MCG is the same as it was in the first match, Pakistan will struggle and we did. After winning the toss, we got off to a good start and we knew how the conditions were,” he added.

Mohammad Haris received harsh criticism from Amir for attempting to target Adil Rashid, a leg-spinner. After making eight runs off of 12 balls and one four, Haris was out.

“We talked about Haris and his intent. But along with intent, you also need to have sense. On the first ball, he faced off Adil Rashid, he tried to come down the track. On these pitches, you can’t leave it to someone else. The new batter will struggle. Ben Stokes showed that experience and game-awareness,” Amir said.

Ben Stokes led England to victory by scoring his first half-century in the game's shortest format. When Shaheen Afridi hurt his knee and couldn't bowl his final two overs, the game also took a major turn.

