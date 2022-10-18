Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

ICC T20 World Cup: With Sri Lanka keeping its hopes alive after win over UAE, here's a look at updated points table

Sri Lanka won the all-important match against UAE by 79 runs that have kept their hopes alive to qualify for the super12 round of the World Cup.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 09:03 PM IST

ICC T20 World Cup: With Sri Lanka keeping its hopes alive after win over UAE, here's a look at updated points table
Sri Lanka vs UAE

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has seen many upsets in the ongoing qualifiers but on October 18, 2022, it saw Sri Lanka got some much-needed points on the table after they won their second match against UAE by 79 runs.

READ: WI vs ZIM Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs Zimbabwe Match 8, T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup champions had found themselves in some trouble after Namibia stunned them in the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 qualifiers on October 16 in Geelong by 55 runs. Since then, the West Indies lost to Scotland and Zimbabwe defeated Ireland as well.

Meanwhile, in the first match of the day, the Netherlands faced off against Namibia with both teams coming into this with one win behind them and a second win almost ensuring they went into the super 12s stage.

READ: SCO vs IRE Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Scotland vs Ireland Match 7, T20 World Cup 2022

Namibia won the toss and batted first, but only managed to put 121/6 on the board. Jan Frylinck top-scored with 43, while Michael van Lingen made 20 runs. For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede took two wickets.

In reply, the Netherlands were clinical in their chase and with Max O’Dowd (35), Vikramjit Singh (39) and Bas De Leede (30*), the Dutch won the match comfortably by 5 wickets in the last over.

After these two matches, the Netherlands now has 4 points from 2 matches, while Namibia has 2 points from 2 matches. The Netherlands looks good to qualify for the Super 12s. Sri Lanka also got onto the points table with their first win.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
New Audi Q3 launched in India, see images of the luxury SUV
Rajpath is now Kartavya Path: PM Modi to unveil Rs 13,000-crore Central Vista Avenue tomorrow; see pics
Bank Holidays in September 2022: Banks to remain shut for 13 days next month, check state-wise list
Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SL vs UAE: Spinner Karthik Meiyappan takes first hat-trick of T20 WC 2022, Sri Lanka collapse at 117/5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.