ICC T20 World Cup: With Sri Lanka keeping its hopes alive after win over UAE, here's a look at updated points table

Sri Lanka vs UAE

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 has seen many upsets in the ongoing qualifiers but on October 18, 2022, it saw Sri Lanka got some much-needed points on the table after they won their second match against UAE by 79 runs.

Sri Lanka, the Asia Cup champions had found themselves in some trouble after Namibia stunned them in the first match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 qualifiers on October 16 in Geelong by 55 runs. Since then, the West Indies lost to Scotland and Zimbabwe defeated Ireland as well.

Meanwhile, in the first match of the day, the Netherlands faced off against Namibia with both teams coming into this with one win behind them and a second win almost ensuring they went into the super 12s stage.

Namibia won the toss and batted first, but only managed to put 121/6 on the board. Jan Frylinck top-scored with 43, while Michael van Lingen made 20 runs. For the Netherlands, Bas de Leede took two wickets.

In reply, the Netherlands were clinical in their chase and with Max O’Dowd (35), Vikramjit Singh (39) and Bas De Leede (30*), the Dutch won the match comfortably by 5 wickets in the last over.

After these two matches, the Netherlands now has 4 points from 2 matches, while Namibia has 2 points from 2 matches. The Netherlands looks good to qualify for the Super 12s. Sri Lanka also got onto the points table with their first win.