IPL 2022: With no Rashid Khan, David Warner in Orange jersey, SRH bowl first against Rajasthan

All were surely surprised after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had let go of their old skipper David Warner and spinner Rashid Khan ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, however, keeping the past behind, the side is all set to take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening game.

The two sides, who are facing each other at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will see Rajasthan bat first after Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and opted to bowl.

RR skipper Sanju Samson is playing his 100th game for Rajasthan and his side will be having as many as seven debutants. As for SRH, they have a mix of experienced and young guns.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.