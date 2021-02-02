World Test Championship: With New Zealand qualifying for final, what should India's gameplan be against England?

The postponement of Australia's tour of South Africa due to COVID-19 fears has changed the whole dynamic of the World Test Championship (WTC).

This has handed New Zealand a qualification into the final of the inaugural edition of the WTC as they have completed their set of matches for the tournament.

With this, it has made it a three-way road for India, England and Australia. With the Proteas tour getting postponed, Australia's chances of making to the Lord's final in June have taken a big hit as they have now completed their set of matches. However, they still are in contingent to make it to the final but have to rely on other results to go their way.

As for India and England, they still have their destiny in their own hands. The two sides will meet in a 4-Test series, which will be the last assignments in the ongoing WTC cycle.

As of February 2, 2021, India are on top of the World Test Championship table with 71.7 Percentage of Points (PCT). New Zealand are on the 2nd spot with 70 PCT and have confirmed their place in the final as their points can't be dropped any further.

Australia, who are at the third spot with a PCT of 69.2 won't able to leapfrog New Zealand but they could hope for India and England series to end up in a draw.

So what should India need to do to qualify for World Test Championships final?

Virat Kohli and his boys will have to win at least two matches out of the upcoming four and not lose the other two as well of the series. They can qualify even with a 2-1 result against England in the home series.

However, if India loses two matches, they will be knocked out of the race. India will be through to the final if they win the England series by the following margins:

4-0, 3-0, 3-1, 2-0, 2-1.

So what England and Australia need to do to qualify for World Test Championship final?

As for England, they need to at least win three matches and could afford to lose only one. 4-0, 3-0, 3-1 - this scoreline could see England leapfrogging India and making the final.

For the Aussies, on the other hand, they could hope none of the above possibilities become a reality. If the India-England series is drawn, then Australia will go through to the final.

Or if India loses more than two matches or England doesn't manage to win at least three matches, Tim Paine's side will face the Kiwis in the final.