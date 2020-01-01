'With my firework': Hardik Pandya finally confirms 'long speculated' relationship with Natasa Stankovic on social media

Team India allrounder Hardik Pandya has finally confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Natasa Stankovic.

For a long time, Natasa belonged to Hardik's close friend circle and the cricketer also introduced her to his parents as well.

The 26-year-old is currently recovering from his lower back injury and is currently spending time with his family before leaving for New Zealand with 'India A' side.

According to a lot of reports, Hardik and Natasa have been dating each other for a long time now and the Indian cricketer spent his New Year 2020 in style with her over in Dubai.

Pandya on Tuesday (December 31) took to Instagram to share a photograph of him holding hands with Stankovic.

"Starting the year with my firework," his caption over on IG read.

Pandya successful underwent his surgery to treat a lower back issue which had got him ruled out of cricket and has last played for the 'Men In Blue' in a T20I series against South Africa but was not part of Team India's squad for their series against Bangladesh and West Indies.