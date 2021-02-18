IPL 2021 Auction: With Mark Wood out, THIS player makes late entry on the list

England's Mark Wood withdrew his name from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Player Auction which is scheduled to take place on Thursday (February 18) in Chennai.

According to ESPNcricinfo, franchises were informed at a briefing that the pacer had decided to pull out in order to spend time with his family at home.

So with Wood out, Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has entered the auction list at a base price of INR 1 crore.

The veteran has been a part of the auction since the inaugural edition but has gone unsold as many as 13 times. Despite his impressive numbers, the man hasn't found any buyer.

Earlier, NIBCO, the company, that handles the 33-year-old's account, stated that Mushfiqur hadn't registered for the auction and decided to opt-out. “We have not made any submission for Mushfiqur Rahim for IPL this time,” an official from the NIBCO was quoted as saying to New Age.

About Mushfiqur Rahim:

After making his debut way back in 2006, Mushfiqur has been an integral part of the Tigers' T20 team. In 86 T20Is, the right-handed batsman has scored 1,282 runs at an average and strike-rate of 20.03 and 120.03 respectively and also has five half-centuries to his name.

The Bogra-born is currently the leading run-scorer in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).