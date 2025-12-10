With KKR dropping Russell-Iyer, CSK making 11 cuts and SRH unlocking Rs 25.5 crore, which team enters IPL 2026 auction most desperate?

Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood beats The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Panchayat 4 to become most popular Indian show in 2025; check full list here
CRICKET
Ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, KKR’s release of Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer, CSK’s decision to cut 11 players, and SRH freeing 25.5 crore have created a high-pressure, uneven marketplace. With multiple squads rebuilding simultaneously, the question is: who is now forced to overspend?
The IPL 2026 mini-auction is just around the corner, and while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comes prepared with a strategic Rs 25.5 crore budget and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) boasts an impressive Rs 64.3 crore reserve, it is the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who are grappling with a significant identity and personnel crisis.
KKR’s decision to release legends Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer—a Rs 35.75 crore investment—was a bold amputation, but one that leaves them with a clear mandate: replace Russell's all-round power with a top-tier option like Cameron Green and rebuild their batting core. They have the money (Rs 64.3 crore) and the retained spine (Rinku, Narine, Rahane) to execute this full-scale, albeit risky, reboot.
SRH, on the other hand, is a study in strategic pragmatism. By trading Mohammed Shami for a Rs 10 crore boost, they have a manageable Rs 25.5 crore to fill specific gaps: a premier spinner and a middle-order power hitter. They retain a world-class core in Head, Klaasen, and Cummins. They are shopping for utility, not for a new soul.
The Yellow Army’s Void
CSK, however, has had a structural collapse. Their record 10th-place finish in 2025 forced them to make a brutal eleven cuts, including the emotional trade of Ravindra Jadeja to RR and the release of their death-overs specialist, Matheesha Pathirana.
They enter the auction with a healthy Rs 43.4 crore, but the voids are existential. The team has shed nearly all of its proven, multi-role players, which was the very essence of the franchise’s success. The Sam Curran and Jadeja departures leave them without a reliable left-handed all-rounder in the top six. Pathirana’s absence—due to a fitness call, allowing them to save his Rs 2 crore base price—creates a gaping hole in death bowling, a role critical at Chepauk.
While the acquisition of Sanju Samson provides a strong Indian keeper-batter, it doesn’t solve the team's balance problem. CSK desperately needs an overseas pace spearhead, an Indian finisher to support MS Dhoni’s final seasons, and a quality spinner to back up Noor Ahmad. They must fill nine slots, including four overseas, with a necessity for premium quality in three roles: Overseas All-rounder, Death Specialist, and Indian Finisher.
This is not a repair job; it is a rapid, high-stakes structural rebuild that must be completed on a single auction day. For the Yellow Army, the pressure to restore their championship-winning ethos makes them, without question, the most desperate team walking into the IPL 2026 auction.
