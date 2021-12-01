IPL 2022: With Faf du Plessis not retained, THIS player could lead CSK once MS Dhoni retires

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 retention saw many good players being released by franchises and among them was Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opening batter Faf du Plessis. All believed that once current skipper MS Dhoni would retire, Faf would become the next captain.

However, now, with Faf not being retained, former CSK player Robin Uthappa believes all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could fill up the captaincy spot. Dhoni had ensured that Jadeja would be the first pick on the retention day and walk away with Rs 16 crore he himself was happy settling for Rs 12 crore in comparison. The other two players retained by CSK were England all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 8 crore and franchise opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for Rs 8 crore.

According to Uthappa, he believes CSK's retention was a clear indication that the four-time champions are looking to groom Jadeja as their next skipper.

"I am sure that is MS Dhoni’s doing itself. He knows the value that Jadeja has to the unit. I think from what I understand, Jadeja might be someone who could end up leading the squad in the future as well when MS Dhoni retires. They have given him the due he deserved," Uthappa told Star Sports.

Not just Uthappa, even former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel also believes that Jadeja is being considered as the next CSK captain.

"He is the guy whom they are investing in to be the next captain. He has been terrific as a player. He has done well in Test cricket, we have seen him batting at No. 6 in ODI cricket as well. So I would like to see him take that responsibility. So I think Ravindra Jadeja will take over as captain once MS Dhoni decides not to play," he added.

Talking about the retention day, the announcement of CSK players being retained was done by bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji. Talking about MSD, he said the wicketkeeper-batter will remain the 'heart and soul' of the franchise.

"Jadeja is a proven CSK performer. What he has done in the recent past with the bat and the ball has been phenomenal. Moeen actually balances the team with the off-spin part and a left-hander in the top-order. We are very happy to retain Rutu as well. There is no doubt about his ability.

"Nobody else can replace MS Dhoni. For me, he is my captain always. He is the heart and soul of the franchise. Fans as well expect to see him. There is a long way to go as well but of course, MS is my captain," Balaji concluded.