IND vs SA: With a five-for, Mohammed Shami achieves 200 Test wickets

After the injury to Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami made sure to take charge and how as he took a five-for against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. With this, he also scalped 200 Test wickets.
Kagiso Rabada was Shami's wicket to achieve the milestone. He bowled back of a length on off, round the wicket. A touch to the bat and the ball edges to the keeper.
Fewest balls to 200 Test wickets for India:
9896 Mohammed Shami
10248 R Ashwin
11066 Kapil Dev
11989 Ravindra Jadeja
Milestone Alert - 200 Test wickets for @MdShami11 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/YXyZlNRkQ1 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2021
This was Shami's sixth five-for in Tests; only the second in the first innings, his previous being 5/112 vs Australia at the SCG in January 2015
Tests to 200 wickets among Indian pacers:
50 Kapil Dev
54 Javagal Srinath
55 Mohammed Shami
63 Zaheer Khan/Ishant Sharma
As far as the clash is concerned, after causing trouble to Indian batters, the South African side found themselves in the same waters as Team India pacers wreaked havoc as they ended the host's innings at 197 at the end of their innings. The Proteas side trail by 130 runs.