IND vs SA: With a five-for, Mohammed Shami achieves 200 Test wickets

After the injury to Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami made sure to take charge and how as he took a five-for against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. With this, he also scalped 200 Test wickets.

Kagiso Rabada was Shami's wicket to achieve the milestone. He bowled back of a length on off, round the wicket. A touch to the bat and the ball edges to the keeper.

Fewest balls to 200 Test wickets for India:

9896 Mohammed Shami

10248 R Ashwin

11066 Kapil Dev

11989 Ravindra Jadeja

This was Shami's sixth five-for in Tests; only the second in the first innings, his previous being 5/112 vs Australia at the SCG in January 2015

Tests to 200 wickets among Indian pacers:

50 Kapil Dev

54 Javagal Srinath

55 Mohammed Shami

63 Zaheer Khan/Ishant Sharma

As far as the clash is concerned, after causing trouble to Indian batters, the South African side found themselves in the same waters as Team India pacers wreaked havoc as they ended the host's innings at 197 at the end of their innings. The Proteas side trail by 130 runs.