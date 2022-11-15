'Wish you were in front...'. Wasim Akram fumes at a question asked by fan on Shheen Afridi's injury

Wasim Akram

Pakistan's hopes of winning the T20 World Cup title for the second time were dashed by England on Sunday after the Three Lions won the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ben Stokes guided England's chase of 138, and in the end, Jos Buttler and co walked away with the coveted trophy. The turning point of the game came when Shaheen injured his knee while talking a catch to dismiss Harry Brook.

He was then unable to bowl his full quota of overs, and Stokes and Moeen Ali cashed in on the part-timer Iftikhar Ahmed.

After the match ended, Wasim Akram analysed Pakistan's loss, and it was then that the former Pakistan skipper lost his cool when a fan asked a question about Shaheen Afridi. The question was not read out by Akram, but he gave a befitting response.

The fan questioned Shaheen's commitment towards the game but could not escape the wrath of Wasim Akram, who gave the user a piece of his mind by ripping into him.

"This guy... ye jo aap ka question hai. Aap ne badtameezi ki hai. Agar tumhe tameez nahi hai na, chhote bade ki... apne player ke saath tum badtameezi kar rahe ho. Koi sharam, koi haya nahi hai. (This question of yours. You have been insulting. You're being rude to your own player? No shame, no remorse). Just have a look what he has said about Shaheen Afridi. I am fuming. I wish ki tu mere saamne hota (I wish you were in front of me," a furious Akram said on air.

During the match, the turning point came when Shaheen Afridi was injured after landing awkwardly on his knee while taking a catch to dismiss Harry Brook. This forced him to abort his spell in the 15th over of England's chase.

Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen and Mohammad Wasim Jr gave it their all, in trying to defend 137. Rauf, especially, gave a scare to England when he dismissed Phil Salt and Jos Buttler inside the powerplay.

But Ben Stokes ensured that the side gets over the line.