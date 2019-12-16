'Wish to catch up with him': Sachin Tendulkar finds hotel worker who gave him batting advice after taking netizen's help

When one thinks about Sachin Tendulkar, the various records and achievements come to mind. The 'Master Blaster' gave India some of the finest innings to remember and he sure must have given the younger generations advice.

However, in a video posted on Twitter by the former India batsman, he recalls how he had received a piece of unsolicited advice from a hotel worker which helped him in 2001.

A worker from the Taj Coromandel Hotel in Chennai had approached Tendulkar about 19 years ago, saying he had noticed he swung his bat differently when he was wearing an arm guard.

Tendulkar said the advice was valuable and he soon redesigned his arm guard which helped him achieve great knocks.

“I don’t think I had spoken about this to anyone in the world. I was the only person who was aware of that,” he said in the video.

“After that, I actually came back to the room from the ground, carried my elbow guard and I re-designed my elbow guard according to the correct size and the amount of padding and I played.”

A chance encounter can be memorable! I had met a staffer at Taj Coromandel, Chennai during a Test series with whom I had a discussion about my elbow guard, after which I redesigned it. I wonder where he is now & wish to catch up with him. Hey netizens, can you help me find him?

Soon, Taj Coromandel replied to the tweet saying they found the worker and even posted a picture with him. They even offered to set up a meeting.

Thank you Mr. Tendulkar for sharing your memorable encounter with our colleague during your stay in Chennai. We are proud of our associates who have imbibed the culture of Tajness. We have located him and would be delighted to connect the two of you for a meeting.

The worker, identified as a member of the security staff named Guruprasad told The News Minute website, “I asked him (Tendulkar) if I can give him a suggestion concerning cricket. I really wasn’t sure if he would listen to someone like me but he readily agreed.”

The meeting apparently took place during the Test series against Australia, when Tendulkar scored 126 in the first innings in Chennai.

The 46-year-old retired in 2013 after scoring around 34,000 runs in Tests and one-day internationals, including a record 100 centuries.