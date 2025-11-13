'Winning here will be....': South Africa captain Temba Bavuma sends BIG warning to India ahead of Test series

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has issued a big warning to India ahead of the upcoming Test series, stressing that conditions at home will challenge even the best teams. With both sides preparing for a high-intensity battle, Bavuma’s bold message has set the tone for a fiery contest.

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma has disclosed that securing a Test series victory in India would rank as their second greatest accomplishment, following their triumph in the WTC title this year. The last time South Africa clinched a Test series in India was back in 2010, and they are determined to break this losing streak as they face India in a two-match Test series starting Friday.

Under Bavuma's leadership, the Proteas have yet to suffer a defeat in Test matches, boasting nine wins out of ten, with one match ending in a draw due to rain. Prior to this series, Bavuma acknowledged their struggles in winning a Test series in India over the past few years, expressing that achieving this goal is now a dream for the team.

“Obviously, winning the World Test Championship, not much can top that. But second to that would be winning in India. It’s something we haven’t managed for a long time, so it’s definitely high on our list of ambitions,” Bavuma told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

The Proteas have faced seven consecutive losses in Test matches in India since their last three series. However, Bavuma remains optimistic that the current squad, which has remained unbeaten since coach Shukri Conrad took charge in 2023, possesses the capability to challenge India effectively.

“We understand the magnitude of the challenge. Some of us have experienced the hurt before, so we know what it’s about. Looking at both teams, there’s a lot of talent. India has fantastic players, though a bit of inexperience, and it’s similar to our side. The guys are eager to test themselves against the best,” he said.

Bavuma also recounted a humorous exchange with former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who led his team to a 3-0 victory against India in a Test series on their home turf last year. He mentioned that he has been honing his skills in winning the toss after Williamson emphasized its significance in India.

“I met Kane at an awards evening in Mumbai a couple of months ago. I asked him for some tips on how to win in India. He wasn’t too forthcoming — he just said, ‘Make sure you win the toss.’ So, I’ve been practising that,” he said.

The only occasion South Africa has emerged victorious in a Test series in India was in 2000, when the team, led by Hansie Cronje, triumphed over the hosts with a score of 2-0. Since then, two series have ended in draws, while they have suffered defeats in three Test series. This is why the Temba Bavuma-led team is eager to put an end to their losing streak in the upcoming series.

The Test at Eden Gardens will also signify an emotional return for Bavuma, two years after South Africa was dismissed for just 83 runs in an ODI World Cup match here—a moment that raised concerns about his performance and leadership.

"It wasn't the greatest of World Cups for me from a batting point of view. So, I can understand why the criticism came,” he said.

"From a captaincy point of view, it's always felt like a process of discovery. You're always learning more about yourself. I think now I'm a lot more comfortable in my own skin. There's no case of having to prove to myself or to people back home that I'm deserving of the title. The results speak for themselves.” He knows scrutiny will always follow the job. The magnifying glass is always going to be on you," he added.

