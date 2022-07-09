Wimbledon 2022: After MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri enjoys watching Novak Djokovic in action, see pics

Ravi Shastri attends Novak Djokovic's semifinal clash at Wimbledon 2022

Former Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has been an avid follower of tennis in recent years. On many occasions, he has been snapped attending one of the four major Grand Slams, the Wimbledon in London. The 60-year-old recently shared pictures of himself as he watched Novak Djokovic in action.

Notably, Shastri was also in attendance last year during one of Roger Federer's fixtures at Wimbledon after the conclusion of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

On Friday, the veteran cricketer turned commentator shared pictures of himself on Twitter, enjoying Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon 2022 singles semifinal match versus Cameron Noorie.

Shastri posted two pictures of himself from the iconic centre court, as he sat in the afternoon sun to enjoy a blockbuster clash.

"Great to be back in Centre Court on a scorching afternoon for what should be a humdinger. Joko vs Home boy. Djokovic vs Norrie," he wrote on social media.

Great to be back in Centre court on a scorching afternoon for what should be a humdinger. Joko vs Home boy. Djokovic vs Norrie​ #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sLb9c85nyq July 8, 2022

Talking about the match between Djokovic and Norrie, the Serbian came out on top and reached the final of Wimbledon 2022 courtesy of a brilliant comeback win.

The world number Djokovic ousted ninth seed Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to set up a mouth-watering finale date with Nick Kyrgios.

Kyrgios who has reached the final of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career was due to face Rafael Nadal in the semis, but the 22-time Grand Slam champ had to pull out of Wimbledon 2022, after tearing his abdominal muscle during the quarterfinal match.

Shastri meanwhile is expected to be in the commentary box once again as India take on England in the second T20I of the series later on Saturday.