Will Yashasvi Jaiswal make it to Team India squad for Asia Cup 2025? Here's what R Ashwin thinks

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, the former Indian spinner opined about Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclusion in Team India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. He also discussed the possible opening pair for the tournament.

As the Asia Cup 2025 is getting nearer with each day passing by, speculations around Team India's squad for the tournament has been becoming a hot topic among cricket fans. The 8-team tournament is scheduled to begin on September 9 and conclude on September 28. Talking about Team India's squad, former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that Yashasvi Jaiswal should be an automatic inclusion in the squad due to Rohit Sharma's retirement from the format.

Ashwin believes Jaiswal is an automatic inclusion in he squad for Asia Cup

''There are a few talking points regarding the Asia Cup. The first question that comes to everyone’s mind is whether Shubman Gill fits into the T20 plans because in the last World Cup, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the backup opener. So Jaiswal automatically gets a kick-in. Rohit Sharma is not going to be a part of that team, so Jaiswal automatically gets a look-in,'' Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

In the same video, Ashwin also discussed about India's opening pair for the upcoming tournament ad added, ''Now, who is going to be that other opener? Shubman Gill had an outstanding series. Can he return to the squad? Sanju Samson has had a fabulous run as a T20 opener for India. So I think it is a tricky state for the selectors. Can Shreyas Iyer make a comeback? There is a lot of decision-making that the selectors have to make. Even if there is a lot to talk about, the Indian T20I side has been a successful unit.''

While BCCI is yet to announce Team India's squad for Athe sia Cup 2025, arch-rivals Pakistan, on Sunday, announced their 17-member squad for the tournament, which excludes big names like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.