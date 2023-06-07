Will WTC final be the defining moment for Virat Kohli to shatter major records in his illustrious ICC career?

Image Source: Twitter @BCCI

The highly anticipated World Test Championship final between India and Australia at The Oval on Wednesday saw India's captain, Rohit Sharma, win the toss and opt to bowl.

Despite their impressive track record, India's last WTC final saw them outplayed by New Zealand, who claimed the prestigious WTC mace. However, India has been the most consistent team over the past two WTC cycles and has also reached the knockout phases of major white-ball tournaments over the last decade. Despite their impressive performances, an ICC trophy has eluded them.

Although the match holds the most amount of importancy for every player, it however carries a very special opportunity for former Indian captain, Virat Kohli to break old records and set new ones.

Kohli has had a tremendous record against the Australia, scoring 1979 runs with five fifties in 24 tests at an average of 48.26, including eight centuries. In his last match, Kohli hit his highest score (186) in Ahmedabad against Australia. Lets take a look at the new records that Kohli might set in the WTC final.

1.) Most runs in ICC knockouts

At the moment, The 34-year-old has scored 620 runs in the ICC knockouts in 16 matches, including six half centuries in his bag. In order to break the record, Kohli requires 38 runs to step ahead of former legendary Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkars Indian record of 657 runs in 7 matches and 112 runs to surpass former Australian Captain, Ricky Pontings of 731 runs in 9 matches, becoming the hightest run scorer in ICC knockouts.

2.) Most ICC Knockout matches

Currenly Kohli has played in 15 matches and is at par with his former teamates, Sachin and MS Dhoni in the third position. However, in Today's match Kohli will leave behind Sachin and Dhoni but would remain behind the foosteps of Yuvraj Singh and Ricky Ponting, who holds the positon of playing the most amount of matches (18).

3.) Most international runs by an Indian batsman in England

This can be Kohli moment to snatch Sachin and Indian Head coach, Rahul Dravid's record of hitting the most amount of runs by an Indian Batter in England. Dravid has scored 2645 runs with an average of 55 in 46 matches in England, followed by Sachin who scored 2626 runs in 43 matches. Kohli holds the third place with 2574 runs in 56 matches in England. In today's match, he needs 72 more runs to crown himslef as the highest Indian run scorer in England.

4.) Most runs against a single bowler in Test cricket

Currently Cheteshwar Pujara holds the no. 1 position of scoring most runs (570) against Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. He is followed by Kumar Sangakkara who scored 531 runs aganist against Saeed Ajmal and Steve Smith smashing 520 runs aganinst Stuart Broad. Kohli has scored 511 runs agaisnt the Lyon, holding the fourt posistion in the list. While Pujara will have the chance to retain his title, it can be Kohli moment to atleast surpass Smith and Sangakara.

5.) 950 fours hit in Test Cricket

The current stash of fours collected in Kohli bag is 941 and would be needing nine more fours to touch the 950 -mark, and join the territoy of Vivian Richards, Steve Smith, David Warner and Kevin Peterson. However, reaching 950 won't still be a new record as he still has tto hit relentless fours to beat Sachin's unbeatable record of 2058 fours in test cricket.