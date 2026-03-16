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Will West Indies fail to qualify for 2027 World Cup? Check scenarios after Bangladesh's ODI series win against Pakistan

As per the latest ICC ODI rankings for teams, Bangladesh and West Indies are in a close battle for qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup, hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Mar 16, 2026, 07:55 PM IST

Will West Indies fail to qualify for 2027 World Cup? Check scenarios after Bangladesh's ODI series win against Pakistan
The 2027 ODI World Cup will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia
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The ODI World Cup is just one year away, and all major teams are prepping for the biggest prize in full swing. However, two-time champions West Indies are finding it difficult to even qualify for the ICC event. Yes, you read it right! After Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in a 3-match ODI series on Sunday, it has put additional pressure on the West Indies cricket team to be in the race for direct qualification to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

 

Bangladesh won the ODI series against Pakistan, which has boosted their ranking points and improved their chances of moving closer to the West Indies in the ranking table. For those unversed, the top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings by March 31 next year will automatically qualify for the mega-tournament.

 

Currently, Bangladesh and the West Indies are in a close battle in the ODI rankings, with the Caribbean side only slightly ahead of the Asian nation in points.

 

What if West Indies fail to secure top 8 ICC ranking?

 

If somehow the West Indies failed to secure the top eight positions before the deadline, they would not qualify automatically and would instead have to play the global qualification tournament, where several other teams compete for the remaining six spots in the ICC event.

 

Since the upcoming ODI World Cup is hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, the number of automatic qualification seats is already limited.

 

Latest ICC Teams rankings in ODIs

 

India - 119 points

New Zealand - 114 points

Australia - 109 points

Pakistan - 105 points

South Africa - 98 points

Sri Lanka - 98 points

Afghanistan - 95 points

England - 88 points

West Indies - 77 points

Bangladesh - 76 points

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