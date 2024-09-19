Twitter
HomeCricket

Cricket

'Will we ever see him again?': RCB pacer reveals he 'felt bad' after dismissing CSK legend MS Dhoni in IPL 2024

Speculation abounds as to whether Dhoni will return for another season or if we have witnessed his final appearance as a player in the IPL.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 05:04 PM IST

'Will we ever see him again?': RCB pacer reveals he 'felt bad' after dismissing CSK legend MS Dhoni in IPL 2024
File Photo
Leading up to the Indian Premier League (IPL) retentions, the future of former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni remains uncertain. Speculation abounds as to whether Dhoni will return for another season or if we have witnessed his final appearance as a player in the IPL. The doubts arose following CSK's defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the previous edition, which resulted in them narrowly missing out on a spot in the playoffs.

RCB's left-arm pacer Yash Dayal played a pivotal role in CSK's downfall by dismissing Dhoni in the crucial match. Months later, Dayal admitted to feeling remorseful for ending Dhoni's hopes of advancing to the next round, as it was rumored to be his last IPL season.

Speaking to Jatin Sapru on his YouTube channel, Dayal said, "I felt bad after dismissing him. Because I don't know or care what people say but the frustration with which he left the ground, it was like you don't know whether he will return or not. Will we ever see him again on the ground. It was a moment where a lot of things were going through my head. I got a breather, a bit of relief."

At the conclusion of the 19th over, CSK found themselves at 184-6, facing a daunting task to secure a victory. Despite the odds stacked against them, the team was determined to add another 17 runs to their total in order to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR) and potentially advance in the competition.

In a crucial moment, Dhoni stepped up to the plate and launched a massive six off Dayal, giving CSK a glimmer of hope. However, Dayal received strategic advice from none other than Virat Kohli, who urged him to forgo the yorker and instead try a change of pace to outsmart Dhoni. Following Kohli's guidance, Dayal executed the plan perfectly and managed to dismiss the former CSK captain.

Despite this setback, the match was far from over, with new batter Shardul Thakur and non-striker Ravindra Jadeja still at the crease and capable of turning the tide in CSK's favor. The tension was palpable as the final moments of the match unfolded, with both teams giving it their all in pursuit of victory.

"With 11 runs needed off 4, I was like why I am even looking at the scoreboard. I shouldn't. I should just focus on my bowling. Shardul bhai was on strike. Virat bhai said, 'Don't give pace, nor bowl right onto his bat'. I told him right now it's like peanut butter falling from the top. Anywhere I want to bowl, I will I have so much confidence." he added.

Thanks to Kohli's quickfire 47 and skipper Faf du Plessis' 52, RCB posted a formidable total of 218-5 and successfully defended it by restricting the Yellow Army to 191 for 7, securing a spot in the playoffs. However, their journey came to an end when they faced Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator.

As for Dhoni, his future in the IPL remains uncertain. While it was previously speculated that IPL 2024 would mark his final season, he has yet to make any official announcement regarding his retirement. A decision is anticipated to be made before the IPL mega auction later this year.

Also read| IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Shubman Gill joins Virat Kohli in unwanted list after poor outing on Day 1

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
