Will Virat Kohli shatter Sachin Tendulkar's major world records in second ODI match against New Zealand in Rajkot?

In the upcoming match against New Zealand in Rajkot, Virat Kohli will have a chance to break Sachin Tendulkar's major record in the format. Know more about it below.

Team India's legend Virat Kohli has been in great form recently in the ODI format ever since he announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. In the previous match against New Zealand on Sunday, the former Indian skipper scored 93 off 91 balls in Vadodara. With the help of his 93-run knock in Vadodara, Team India managed to register a comfortable win against the Kiwis.

Will Kohli break Tendulkar's major ODI record in Rajkot?

With 93 in the previous match, Kohli has managed to score 50 plus runs in five consecutive innings in the 50-over format, a run which began with the 3rd ODI game against Australia in October last year. However, this is not the first time Kohli has done this in ODIs, as he has been a master of scoring consecutive 50+ scores multiple times, in 2012, 2013, 2019, 2023, and 2025.

Interestingly, scoring 50+ runs in consecutive innings has also been achieved by many other Indian batters, including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rohit Sharma. If Kohli manages to score 50+ again in the next match in Rajkot, he will break the record that he jointly holds with Tendulkar, Rohit, Rahane, and Dravid.

Not only this, if Kohli scores just one run in the upcoming ODI match, he will surpass Tendulkar's record of the most runs by an Indian against New Zealand in the format. Currently, he is tied with Tendulkar on 1,750 runs against the Blackcaps in ODIs.

Team India's squad for New Zealand ODI series

Shubman Gill (C)

Shreyas Iyer (VC)

KL Rahul (WK)

Dhruv Jurel (WK)

Virat Kohli

Rohit Sharma

Ravindra Jadeja

Mohammed Siraj

Harshit Rana

Kuldeep Yadav

Prasidh Krishna

Nitish Kumar Reddy

Arshdeep Singh

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ayush Badoni