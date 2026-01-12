Will Virat Kohli shatter Sachin Tendulkar's major world records in second ODI match against New Zealand in Rajkot?

United Alliances proclaimed the complete virtual assistance solutions to transform the global business processes
Before You Stop Your SIP, Read This!
Iran Unrest Explained: Can deposed Shah’s son capitalise on mass protests? Can US help him return to power?
Will Jana Nayagan to pe postponed again? Makers of Thalapathy Vijay's film move Supreme Court over...
TCS Q3 Results: Ratan Tata's company's net profit falls 14% to Rs 10657 crore; check details
Who is Rikshit Chauhan? Merchant Navy officer from Himachal detained after US seizes Russian oil tanker
Union Budget 2026: Who all are in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget team this year? Know here
What is Grok’s controversial feature? Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan height edit trend on Elon Musk’s X sparks debate
Dhurandhar box office collection day 38: Ranveer Singh film outperforms Prabhas' The Raja Saab, mints this amount on sixth Sunday
Major blow to Team India as star all-rounder ruled out of New Zealand ODI series after Vadodara match: Check his replacement
CRICKET
In the upcoming match against New Zealand in Rajkot, Virat Kohli will have a chance to break Sachin Tendulkar's major record in the format. Know more about it below.
Team India's legend Virat Kohli has been in great form recently in the ODI format ever since he announced his retirement from the longest format of the game. In the previous match against New Zealand on Sunday, the former Indian skipper scored 93 off 91 balls in Vadodara. With the help of his 93-run knock in Vadodara, Team India managed to register a comfortable win against the Kiwis.
With 93 in the previous match, Kohli has managed to score 50 plus runs in five consecutive innings in the 50-over format, a run which began with the 3rd ODI game against Australia in October last year. However, this is not the first time Kohli has done this in ODIs, as he has been a master of scoring consecutive 50+ scores multiple times, in 2012, 2013, 2019, 2023, and 2025.
Interestingly, scoring 50+ runs in consecutive innings has also been achieved by many other Indian batters, including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rohit Sharma. If Kohli manages to score 50+ again in the next match in Rajkot, he will break the record that he jointly holds with Tendulkar, Rohit, Rahane, and Dravid.
Not only this, if Kohli scores just one run in the upcoming ODI match, he will surpass Tendulkar's record of the most runs by an Indian against New Zealand in the format. Currently, he is tied with Tendulkar on 1,750 runs against the Blackcaps in ODIs.
Shubman Gill (C)
Shreyas Iyer (VC)
KL Rahul (WK)
Dhruv Jurel (WK)
Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma
Ravindra Jadeja
Mohammed Siraj
Harshit Rana
Kuldeep Yadav
Prasidh Krishna
Nitish Kumar Reddy
Arshdeep Singh
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Ayush Badoni