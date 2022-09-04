Asia Cup 2022: Will Virat Kohli score big against Pakistan?, Check out his incredible record against India's arch rivals

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli returned to scoring ways in India’s Asia Cup 2022 opener against arch-rivals Pakistan. The former skipper is now all set to achieve another massive feat when India faces neighbors and arch-nemesis Pakistan in the super 4s round on Sunday.

READ: MS Dhoni to lead Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023: confirms CEO Kasi Viswanathan

When it comes to the shortest format, Kohli has one of the finest records against Pakistan.

In a total of 8 innings that Kohli has played against Pakistan, he has aggregated 346 runs at an average of 68.75. Kohli has 3 half-centuries against Pakistan, as well as three Player of the Match trophies. The only thing a little underwhelming here is his strike rate which is 118.25.

In fact, Kohli has the finest batting average in T20Is against Pakistan of all the batters in the world. Second on the list is England's Kevin Pietersen (69.60), followed by David Miller (45.42), Eoin Morgan (35.58) and Aaron Finch (34.64).

Kohli is also the only Indian batter to have scored 200 or more runs against Pakistan in the shortest format. Following him are Yuvraj Singh (155) and Gautam Gambhir (139).

When it comes to Asia Cup and ICC events (both T20Is and ODIs), Virat has a total of 5 Player of the Match awards to his name which is the highest among Indians.

Kohli is also just three sixes away from joining Rohit in the list of players with 100 T20I sixes. Virat Kohli is on the verge to become the second Indian batter to complete a century of sixes in the shortest format of the game.

READ: India vs Pakistan: Check out head-to-head stats, best batsman, bowler ahead of the epic clash in super 4s of Asia cup

If he manages to achieve the feat, Kohli will be joining the likes of David Warner, Chris Gayle and Eoin Morgan. He will become the 10th player in the history of the shortest format of the game to smash 100 sixes.

Kohli is heading into the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan after scoring 59 off 44 balls against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup. He put up a 98-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav which came in just 42 balls, and eventually powered India to a comfortable win over Hong Kong in Dubai.