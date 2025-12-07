Will Virat Kohli rewrite history and surpass Sachin Tendulkar's 100 centuries? Sunil Gavaskar answers

Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on whether Virat Kohli can surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic record of 100 international centuries. With Kohli still among the world’s top run-getters, Gavaskar’s take has reignited the debate over cricket’s most celebrated batting milestone.

If one word encapsulates Virat Kohli's batting style during the three-match ODI series against South Africa, it would be 'imperious.' With an impressive tally of 302 runs across three innings, boasting a remarkable strike rate and two centuries, Kohli showcased a new level of excellence in his first international outing on home turf in 10 months.

Now holding 84 international centuries, including 53 in ODIs, Kohli consistently demonstrates that he is perfectly suited for the 50-over format. While he has stepped back from the other two formats of the game, he intends to continue playing ODI cricket for the foreseeable future, which could lead to more centuries and a pursuit of that coveted triple-digit milestone.

Achieving this monumental task will require Kohli to maintain his current form throughout the remainder of his career, but he has the support of Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar in his quest.

In a discussion on JioHotstar, Gavaskar expressed his belief that with sufficient time, Kohli could certainly match Sachin Tendulkar’s extraordinary record.

“Why not? Even if he plays for three more years, he needs 16 hundreds from here,” said Gavaskar on air. “The way he has been batting, he has scored two hundreds in a three-match series. Going forward, even if he scores two more against New Zealand in a three-match series, he will reach 87. So the chances of him getting to 100 are big, very good.”

Kohli reminded fans of his dominant self from a decade ago, capable of overpowering bowlers with aggressive boundary-hitting right from the start, while also controlling the pace of his innings. Scoring centuries in both Ranchi and Raipur, Kohli was in top form in Vizag, hitting three sixes and six fours in his unbeaten 65 to secure the victory.

“The way he batted today (Saturday), knowing the match was almost in India’s pocket—he knew a good foundation had been laid by the openers and that batters in good form were to follow,” Gavaskar explained. “So he enjoyed himself in the middle. Very rarely have we seen this version of Virat Kohli—the T20 avatar—in ODI cricket.”

"He played his shots from the second ball, and not one of them was reckless. Can anyone tell me whether there was an inside-edge or an outside-edge in his innings?” said Gavaskar.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have played their final match for India in 2025. The legendary duo will next be seen in action only in 2026.

