Virat Kohli might be soaking up some quality family time while cricket takes the spotlight at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, but the former captain of India could very well shift gears if the national team finds itself in the gold medal match. For the first time in a hundred years, cricket is making a comeback to the Olympic program in Los Angeles, giving today’s players a shot at winning an Olympic medal. The last time cricket was part of the Olympics was back in 1900, with just Great Britain and France in the mix.

Since making his T20I debut in 2010, Virat Kohli stepped away from the shortest format of the game after leading India to victory in the T20 World Cup last year, where they triumphed over South Africa in the final.

In a chat with former England women's international Isa Guha, Kohli shared that this is an incredible chance for young players to add an Olympic medal to their achievements. It’s also important to note that cricket will be played in the T20 format at the LA Olympics.

"So many T20 leagues are played all over the world, and I think that IPL has definitely played a massive role in that as well. It has brought cricket to a stage where it is part of the Olympics. It's a great opportunity for some of our guys," Virat Kohli said at RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit on Saturday in Bengaluru.

When asked about his interest in participating in the 2028 LA Games, Virat Kohli responded. “No. For the Olympics? Maybe? If we are playing for the gold medal, I may come back for one game (laughs). Get a medal and come back home. It is a great thing. To be an Olympic champion would be a magnificent feeling, the first of its kind.”

Kohli also spoke about his plans post-retirement. "I actually don't know what I will be doing post retirement. Recently I asked a team-mate the same question & got the same reply - Yeah but maybe a lot of traveling," he said.

The Indian cricket star faced a challenging tour of Australia, scoring 190 runs in nine innings at an average of 23.75, including one century. Kohli emphasized that the recent Border-Gavaskar series in Australia could potentially mark his final tour Down Under.

