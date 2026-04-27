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Will Virat Kohli reclaim Orange Cap tonight vs DC? A look at current top 5 run-scorers
DC vs RCB: Head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, pitch report and more
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The defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will face Delhi Capitals tonight and RCB star Virat Kohli has a perfect opportunity to reclaim his Orange Cap. Check out the top current holder of the Cap and top 5 run-scorers in IPL 2026 so far.
Another blockbuster clash in on the card tonight as Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Match No 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The match holds high importance for the home side as they will look to bounce back in the tournament with a win and make their prospects of reaching the Playoffs a little higher. On the other hand, RCB are already in the top 2 spot in the Points Table with five wins and 10 points, but will also aim to take the opportunity and ensure an easy walk through the Playoffs.
In the match, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli, who will look to reclaim his Orange Cap, which he lost after DC's KL Rahul. Later, Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi also surpassed Kohli's tally, bringing him to number six in the list of highest run-getters.
Currently, Kohli has 328 runs to his tally, which he achieved after scoring 81 off just 44 balls against the Gujarat Titans (GT) last Friday, on April 24.
Abhishek Sharma (SRH) - 380 runs
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR) - 357 runs
KL Rahul (DC) - 357 runs
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) - 349 runs
Shubman Gill (GT) - 330 runs
Virat Kohli (RCB) - 328 runs
Matches Played - 11
Run Scored - 534
Average - 66.75
Strike Rate - 140.89
Highest Score - 99
50s/100s - 7/0
Meanwhile, DC's star wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul will also be in focus as he is currently third highest run-scorer in the tournament.