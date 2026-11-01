Will Virat Kohli play Vijay Hazare Trophy? Rohit Sharma confirms availability as 2027 ODI World Cup looms

Rohit Sharma has confirmed his availability for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup gaining importance. His participation has also sparked questions about whether Virat Kohli will feature in the domestic 50-over competition.

Rohit Sharma is set to play for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the 2026-27 season which kicks off in December. He’s already let the Mumbai Cricket Association know he’ll be available after India’s ODI series with Sri Lanka.

The last time Rohit played was in the ODI series against West Indies, where he piled up 225 runs in just three matches—one of those was a century and he had a fifty too.

According to The Indian Express, Rohit will link up with the Mumbai squad after the India-Sri Lanka ODIs wrap up. The domestic one-day matches run from December 13 to 19. An MCA official confirmed, “He’s told us he’ll be available after the Sri Lanka series. He’ll let us know later exactly how many matches he can play.” With the ODI World Cup coming up next year, these games also give him some valuable match practice.

Rohit made appearances for Mumbai in last season’s Vijay Hazare Trophy too. He played two games in Jaipur, blitzing 155 off 94 balls against Sikkim before a first-ball duck against Uttarakhand. He also played in the tournament back in 2018 and now has 18 matches under his belt for Mumbai in this competition.

The Vijay Hazare Trophy’s league games are set for December 14 to 29, with knockouts from January 2 to 8. League matches will be held in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Ranchi, and Rajkot, and the knockouts will take place in Visakhapatnam.

At the same time, the India-Sri Lanka ODIs run from December 13 to 19, followed by T20Is starting December 22. This timing means Rohit should be able to join Mumbai for the final 10 days of Vijay Hazare’s league stage.

Rohit isn’t just gearing up for domestic cricket. He’s also in the lineup for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting next week, and he’s been practicing at the MCA-BKC ground in Mumbai. There’s more international cricket right after, too—India’s ODI series against Zimbabwe starts January 3, wrapping up on January 9 at Wankhede Stadium. So the Vijay Hazare matches fit perfectly into his prep schedule.

With Rohit back in the domestic scene, people are obviously wondering if Virat Kohli will join him in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. There’s no confirmation yet about Virat’s plans. Still, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley recently sounded hopeful about seeing Virat turn out for Delhi again. Last season, Virat played in the tournament, racking up 208 runs in two matches, including a century and a fifty.