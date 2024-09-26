Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Does India have peace plan for ending Russia-Ukraine conflict? EAM S Jaishankar says...

Meet man, who couldn't clear IIT entrance exam, gave tuition for survival, now runs company worth Rs 8000 crore, he is..

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave?

Will Virat Kohli play Ranji Trophy after 12 long years? Former India skipper named in...

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave?

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: How will Kanpur pitch at Green Park Stadium behave?

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

Meet man who joined company in 2016, then transformed it into Rs 132401 crore global pharma powerhouse, he is...

NASA shares stunning images of small spiral galaxy that was discovered 126 years ago

NASA shares stunning images of small spiral galaxy that was discovered 126 years ago

Top govt MBA colleges in India: courses, fees, and placement

Top govt MBA colleges in India: courses, fees, and placement

10 must-watch underrated Bollywood thrillers

10 must-watch underrated Bollywood thrillers

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

Viral Video: स्टेशन के बाहर क्यों भीख मांगने लगा स्पाइडरमैन, वजह कर देगी हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

This actor wanted to be cricketer, once struggled for Rs 300, worked as AC mechanic; later earned Rs 25000 crore from…

This actor wanted to be cricketer, once struggled for Rs 300, worked as AC mechanic; later earned Rs 25000 crore from…

South Korean star Park Seo-joon says he loves Bollywood: 'I would love to fly to India if...'

South Korean star Park Seo-joon says he loves Bollywood: 'I would love to fly to India if...'

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

HomeCricket

Cricket

Will Virat Kohli play Ranji Trophy after 12 long years? Former India skipper named in...

Kohli's last appearance in the Ranji Trophy was in November 2012 when he played for Delhi against Uttar Pradesh.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 06:46 AM IST

Will Virat Kohli play Ranji Trophy after 12 long years? Former India skipper named in...
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It has been 12 years since Virat Kohli last represented Delhi in domestic cricket. However, in a significant development, the former India skipper has now been named in Delhi's probables for the upcoming Ranji Trophy Season.

Kohli's last appearance in the Ranji Trophy was in November 2012 when he played for Delhi against Uttar Pradesh. Although his performance in that match was not particularly memorable, as he was dismissed for scores of 14 and 42 runs.

This decision aligns with the BCCI's policy of reintroducing established players to domestic cricket. Alongside Kohli, the name of Test wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has also been included in the list.

Kohli, renowned for his aggressive batting style and leadership qualities, could provide a wealth of experience and motivation to the younger players in the Delhi squad.

While Kohli's international commitments may limit his availability for the Ranji Trophy matches, the move by DDCA has certainly garnered national attention.

On the other hand, Pant has a more recent connection with domestic cricket, having famously scored the fastest century in Ranji Trophy history against Jharkhand in the 2016-17 season. Pant was also involved in a Duleep Trophy match before being released to represent India in the two-match test series against Bangladesh.

The extensive list of players features notable names such as Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Anuj Rawat, and Simarjeet Singh, among others. Additionally, Mayank Yadav, the fast bowler who garnered attention for his exceptional speed during IPL 2024, has also been included.

In a surprising turn of events, out-of-contention India quick Navdeep Saini, who ranked as the third-highest wicket-taker in the 2024 Duleep Trophy, has secured a spot on the list. However, it is worth noting that Ishant Sharma has not been named.

Also read| 'Not good for Indian cricket': Ex-player slams BCCI over special treatment to Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

The Game-Changing Strategy For Free Home Loans

The Game-Changing Strategy For Free Home Loans

This actor was yelled at by junior artists, humiliated on film set, then became superstar; now has net worth of Rs 1650

This actor was yelled at by junior artists, humiliated on film set, then became superstar; now has net worth of Rs 1650

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin on cusp of breaking massive records in Kanpur Test

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin on cusp of breaking massive records in Kanpur Test

Crowdfunding vs Peer-to-Peer Lending: Which Funding Option Will Work Better For You?

Crowdfunding vs Peer-to-Peer Lending: Which Funding Option Will Work Better For You?

India's first air train to run at this airport: Check route, distance and other important details

India's first air train to run at this airport: Check route, distance and other important details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

IAS Artika Shukla, Jasmeet Singh Sandhu's love story: Know how the power couple met

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside world's most expensive house, it’s twice the price of Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

Meet 'Kurchi Madathapetti' girl Sreeleela from Guntur Kaaram

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

In pics: Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu steal the show at Citadel Honey Bunny premiere in London

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

8 hidden gems around Goa that reveal world of beauty beyond beach crowds

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement