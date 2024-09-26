Will Virat Kohli play Ranji Trophy after 12 long years? Former India skipper named in...

It has been 12 years since Virat Kohli last represented Delhi in domestic cricket. However, in a significant development, the former India skipper has now been named in Delhi's probables for the upcoming Ranji Trophy Season.

Kohli's last appearance in the Ranji Trophy was in November 2012 when he played for Delhi against Uttar Pradesh. Although his performance in that match was not particularly memorable, as he was dismissed for scores of 14 and 42 runs.

This decision aligns with the BCCI's policy of reintroducing established players to domestic cricket. Alongside Kohli, the name of Test wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has also been included in the list.

Virat Kohli has been named in Delhi's Probables for the upcoming Ranji Trophy Season (2024-25).

Kohli, renowned for his aggressive batting style and leadership qualities, could provide a wealth of experience and motivation to the younger players in the Delhi squad.

While Kohli's international commitments may limit his availability for the Ranji Trophy matches, the move by DDCA has certainly garnered national attention.

On the other hand, Pant has a more recent connection with domestic cricket, having famously scored the fastest century in Ranji Trophy history against Jharkhand in the 2016-17 season. Pant was also involved in a Duleep Trophy match before being released to represent India in the two-match test series against Bangladesh.

The extensive list of players features notable names such as Ayush Badoni, Hrithik Shokeen, Anuj Rawat, and Simarjeet Singh, among others. Additionally, Mayank Yadav, the fast bowler who garnered attention for his exceptional speed during IPL 2024, has also been included.

In a surprising turn of events, out-of-contention India quick Navdeep Saini, who ranked as the third-highest wicket-taker in the 2024 Duleep Trophy, has secured a spot on the list. However, it is worth noting that Ishant Sharma has not been named.

