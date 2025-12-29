Will Virat Kohli play one more game in Vijay Hazare Trophy? Here's what we know so far

After playing two matches in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, there are rumours around Virat Kohli's participation in his third game on January 6 against Railways.

Virat Kohli, who recently played two matches in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, will be seen again playing one more game against the Railways on January 6 at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. DDCA president Rohan Jaitley confirmed the news on Monday. ''As of now, he is playing. Virat has given his availability for three games,'' Jaitley told news agency PTI.

BCCI recently mandated that centrally contracted players must play at least two domestic matches whenever they are free from international games and are injury-free. Kohli has already played two matches against Andhra and Gujarat, wherein he scored 131 and 77, respectively.

In the previous game against Gujarat, Kohli even scripted history by becoming the fastest batter to touch the 16,000-run mark in List A matches. He achieved this feat in just 330 innings, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who took 391 innings to reach the milestone.

Meanwhile, Kohli is expected to play in the third game on January 6 as part of his preparation for the upcoming 3-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Some media reports suggest that the Indian ODI squad is expected to arrive in Vadodara by January 8, and Kohli might reach the town a day earlier to begin his practice session. The first match in the 3-match ODI series against the Kiwis is scheduled to be played in Vadodara on January 11.

The second ODI match will be played on January 14 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The third and final game will be played at Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 18. Following the ODI series, India and New Zealand will face off in a 5-match T20I series, commencing on January 21.