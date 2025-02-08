Virat Kohli was unable to participate in the first ODI against England as he was sidelined with a knee injury.

India began their ODI series against England with a solid win, beating the visitors by 4 wickets in the first match in Nagpur. The notable absence of Virat Kohli from the playing XI, due to swelling in his knee, sparked considerable discussion. Kohli, who has been facing challenges with his form, will be keen to find his rhythm with the Champions Trophy 2025 on the horizon. A recent report has provided updates on Kohli's recovery from injury.

According to The Times of India, Kohli's injury is not serious, and he is anticipated to return for the second ODI against England at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9 (Sunday).

"His right knee was fine during practice, but once we got back to the hotel, it swelled up," a team insider told the Times of India. "It doesn't seem that bad though. He will play the Cuttack ODI in all likelihood."

Kohli has not yet undergone scans, leading to speculation about whether he will join the team in Bengaluru or travel directly to Cuttack.

The last time Virat missed a game due to injury was in 2022 when he experienced an upper back spasm, which kept him out of a Test match against South Africa. Before that, in 2021, he was sidelined by a stiff back during a warm-up match against Select County XI.

While Virat was unavailable, Shreyas Iyer took advantage of the situation, scoring a rapid 59 off 36 balls in the playing XI at Nagpur.

In that match, England won the toss and opted to bat first, with Phil Salt and Ben Duckett giving a solid start through a 75-run partnership. However, India started taking wickets consistently, eventually bowling England out for 248. Ravindra Jadeja and Harshit Rana each claimed 3 wickets, while Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler both scored half-centuries.

India successfully chased down the target in 38.4 overs, finishing with 4 wickets in hand. Shubman Gill was awarded Player of the Match for his impressive innings of 86 runs.

