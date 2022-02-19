Will Virat Kohli miss third T20I against West Indies? Know what reports say

Virat Kohli will miss the third T20I of the ongoing series against West Indies as per the latest reports. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have granted Kohli permission to leave Team India's bio-bubble ahead of final match of the series as per a report from news agency PTI.

Kohli has been granted a leave of 10 days, and the report also goes on to add that the former Indian skipper will be rested for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka.

Team India will host neighbours, Sri Lanka, for a three-match T20I series which begins from February 24, and later the two sides will also play a couple of Test matches.

Kohli, 33, will be rested by BCCI, as they are willing to manage the workload of players, who are active in all three formats, keeping in mind the mental health and physical well-being of players.

A source close to the development, on terms of anonymity, told PTI, "Yes, Kohli has left home on Saturday morning as India have already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all-format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of."

Went down to the wire. Great character on display pic.twitter.com/wLkwMIpkJL — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 18, 2022

Kohli has been in the bio-bubble since December, ahead of India's tour of South Africa. He will, however, head home after being granted a 10-day break.

The 33-year-old is expected to return for the two Tests against Sri Lanka, the first of which will be played in Mohali, and it could be Virat Kohli's 100th Test game of his career.

The Delhi-born batsman played a stunning knock of 52 runs in the second T20I to help India register their 100th T20I win and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing series.