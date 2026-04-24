Will Virat Kohli finally touch the 9,000 run milestone tonight in RCB vs GT clash?

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli tonight as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with the Gujarat Titans in a crucial mid-season clash. The RCB star is just 92 runs away from scripting history. Is tonight the night?

Virat Kohli will be seen in action tonight in Match No 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans. With this match, the RCB star batter could etch his name in the history books if he manages to play a 92-run knock or more. Yes, you read it right! Kohli is just 92 runs away from breaching the 9,000-run mark in the IPL. His current tally is 8,908 in 273 matches, which includes eight centuries and 65 fifties.

Kohli's stint with RCB over the years

Kohli began his IPL journey with RCB since its inception in 2008 in the inaugural season. Interestingly, Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) had an option to pick Kohli in the auction, but fate had different plans.

During his initial years, Kohli struggled in the IPL, but in 2011, when he joined the leadership group, he found his form and slammed 557 runs in the season.

Kohli was appointed as a full-time captain of RCB in 2013, and in that season, he scored 634 runs. His best IPL season came in 2016, wherein he scored 973 runs at an average of 81.08, which included four tons.

Players with most runs in IPL

Virat Kohli (India) - 8,908 runs

Rohit Sharma (India) - 7,183 runs

Shikhar Dhawan (India) - 6,769 runs

David Warner (Australia) - 6,565 runs

Suresh Raina (India) - 5,528 runs

Records held by Kohli in IPL

Most runs in IPL - 8,908 runs

Most runs in a single edition - 973 in the 2016 season

Most centuries - 8

Most half-centuries - over 65

Most runs as captain - 4,494 runs

Most catches - aeoind 200

Only with RCB - Kohli has played for other IPL franchises.