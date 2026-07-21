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Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire soon? Former Indian pacer drops big take on ODI future

Retirement talks around Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma continue to grow every time India plays an ODI series, but a former India pacer has made his stance clear and backed the veteran duo to decide their own future.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 21, 2026, 01:35 PM IST

Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire soon? Former Indian pacer drops big take on ODI future
Team India lost the 3-match series to England 2-1. (Pic Credits: Instagram/indiancricketteam)
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Team India veterans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma returned to action with the ODI series against England earlier this month. Ever since both announced their retirement from Test cricket last year, speculation around their forced retirement from the 50-over format surfaces every other day. However, neither the players nor team management has ever commented on such claims, and both stars have been a part of the Playing XI in almost all the ODI series that Team India plays. For example, reports claiming the Lord's ODI will be Rohit's last match in the format surfaced days ahead of the game, which was not confirmed by either the player himself or the team staff and management.

 

Now, former Indian pacer and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Venkatesh Prasad has come forward to put out his views on such claims and also weigh in with his take on such reports. Prasad dismissed any suggestion that the two stars should be pushed into retirement.

 

''100 percent. I have always said that. They should be given that freedom. They have earned the freedom to take a call whenever they want to retire from the game. I don't think anybody should be forcing them to take the call. Sunday's innings at Lord's, where he became the first Indian cricketer to score an ODI hundred at Lord's, in itself shows that he still has everything. It is important to have both Virat and Rohit till the end of the World Cup,'' Prasad told ANI.

 

When Rohit gave bold statement after scoring 100 at Lord's

 

In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on social media platforms, Rohit said, ''My job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country, represent the team. That's what I've been told to do since I made my debut. So that's what I'm going to do. What matters is what I do on the field: try to contribute to the success of the team. That's all my focus is right now. And let the noise be there. You know, if there is no noise, there is no fun,'' he added.

 

For those unversed, Rohit scored 138 runs off just 110 balls against England in the ODI series decider, which went in vain as Team India lost the match by 27 runs and ultimately lost the 3-match series 2-1.

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