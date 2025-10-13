Will Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play 2027 World Cup? Here's what former coach Ravi Shastri believes

The question that almost every Indian cricket fan is wondering is whether they will get to see Ro-Ko in Team India's squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027.

Indian cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Team India tour to Australia, where the Men in Blue will play 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. The series is also one of the highly anticipated ones, as legends like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be seen back in action after months. However, if Ro-Ko fail to showcase their stellar performance in Australia, this could also be their last outing under Team India's journey, as several other players are already in contention for the future fixtures.

Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri also admitted that form will be crucial for Ro-Ko to keep themselves in contention for a spot in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 squad as they prepare for the 3-match ODI leg of the tour in Australia.

Will Ro-Ko be a part of Team India's squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2027?

While speaking to Fox Cricket, Shastri said, ''That is why they are here. They are part of the mix, but again form is crucial. But there is no substitute for experience when it comes to the big games, as we saw in the Champions Trophy. Come the big games, the big boys step up, so it will be interesting. They have to prove something because they have the young guns nipping at their heels.''

Talking about their performances in Australia in the past, Shastri added, ''But they love playing in Australia. They have played some of the best white ball cricket and Test cricket in Australia. I think they will be out there. And they have not played for a while. They have retired from the other formats of the game, so that hunger will be there.''

Team India's ODI squad for Australia tour

Shubman Gill (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shreyas Iyer (WK), KL Rahul (WK), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.