FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Wanted to Kill at 15,000': Mumbai man arrested for allegedly distributing toxic capsules during Muharram procession

Mumbai: Man arrested for allegedly distributing toxic capsules during Muharram

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Accused Siya Goel, Chetan Chaudhary taken to crime scene for recreation of events

Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Accused Siya,Chetan taken to crime scene

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026: MEA Issues Advisory After 52 Indian Pilgrims Stranded In Nepal-China

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026: MEA Issues Advisory After 52 Indian Pilgrims Stranded In Nepal-China

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories

Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home

Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed

Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally make his India debut in second T20I vs Ireland?

All eyes are on teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Team India prepare for the second T20I against Ireland. Will the 15-year-old prodigy finally earn his much-awaited international debut?

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 01:42 PM IST

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally make his India debut in second T20I vs Ireland?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not included in the Playing XI for the 1st T20I match vs Ireland. (Pic Credits: Instagram/vaibhav_sooryavanshi09)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As Team India are all set to lock horns with Ireland in the second T20I match of the 2-match series on Sunday, all eyes will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is expected to make his international debut with the game. After impressing with his fearless stroke play in domestic cricket and the IPL, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether the 15-year-old will finally earn his maiden international cap in the second T20I.

 

The team management is yet to confirm the final Playing XI and Sooryavanshi's name continues to dominate selection discussions ahead of the second T20I.

 

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his international debut tonight?

 

Fans were eagerly awaiting Sooryavanshi to make his international debut during the first T20I game in Belfast. However, he wasn't included in the Playing XI as the selectors picked an experienced batting lineup for the game.

 

The Men in Blue lost the first match to the host by 34 runs, as except for Abhishek Sharma, every batter failed to churn out runs, as the visitors were bundled out at 148 while chasing 183.

 

Ahead of the first T20I, Iyer, who was captaining India for the first time, said, ''He is a gun player, but we have a group of players who have been in tremendous form, and he's a gun player, but we have some tremendous players who have done well for us, so we are backing them. He will get his chance when the time comes.''

 

It will be interesting to see whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets his maiden international match tonight or if he will have to wait until the upcoming 5-match T20I series against England next month.

 

India's Predicted Playing XI

 

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Ishan Kishan

Abhishek Sharma

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Tilak Varma

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Harshit Rana

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Wanted to Kill at 15,000': Mumbai man arrested for allegedly distributing toxic capsules during Muharram procession
Mumbai: Man arrested for allegedly distributing toxic capsules during Muharram
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally make his India debut in second T20I vs Ireland?
Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally make his India debut in second T20I vs Ireland
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Accused Siya Goel, Chetan Chaudhary taken to crime scene for recreation of events
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Accused Siya,Chetan taken to crime scene
CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Result 2026: Scorecard download link shortly, marksheet available on DigiLocker
CBSE Class 10th Board Exam Result 2026: Scorecard link to be out
How Iran crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 despite late drama? Explained
How Iran crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 despite late drama? Explained
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality shows that can set new records
From Bigg Boss 20, Lock Upp 2 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Upcoming Indian reality
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement