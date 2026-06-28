Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally make his India debut in second T20I vs Ireland?

All eyes are on teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Team India prepare for the second T20I against Ireland. Will the 15-year-old prodigy finally earn his much-awaited international debut?

As Team India are all set to lock horns with Ireland in the second T20I match of the 2-match series on Sunday, all eyes will be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is expected to make his international debut with the game. After impressing with his fearless stroke play in domestic cricket and the IPL, fans are eagerly waiting to see whether the 15-year-old will finally earn his maiden international cap in the second T20I.

The team management is yet to confirm the final Playing XI and Sooryavanshi's name continues to dominate selection discussions ahead of the second T20I.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his international debut tonight?

Fans were eagerly awaiting Sooryavanshi to make his international debut during the first T20I game in Belfast. However, he wasn't included in the Playing XI as the selectors picked an experienced batting lineup for the game.

The Men in Blue lost the first match to the host by 34 runs, as except for Abhishek Sharma, every batter failed to churn out runs, as the visitors were bundled out at 148 while chasing 183.

Ahead of the first T20I, Iyer, who was captaining India for the first time, said, ''He is a gun player, but we have a group of players who have been in tremendous form, and he's a gun player, but we have some tremendous players who have done well for us, so we are backing them. He will get his chance when the time comes.''

It will be interesting to see whether Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gets his maiden international match tonight or if he will have to wait until the upcoming 5-match T20I series against England next month.

India's Predicted Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Ishan Kishan

Abhishek Sharma

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Tilak Varma

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Harshit Rana

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna