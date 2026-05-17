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Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi create another IPL record in RR vs DC match and script history again?

Rajasthan Royals' star opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is on the verge of scripting history tonight against Delhi Capitals. Know more about it here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 17, 2026, 07:41 PM IST

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi create another IPL record in RR vs DC match and script history again?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has scored 440 runs in 11 innings in IPL 2026 so far. (Pic Credits: Instagram/vaibhav_sooryavanshi09)
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s young gun, is on the brink of scripting history tonight when his side faces Delhi Capitals (DC) in a crucial match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The 15-year-old has already captivated the attention since his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, and in the current season, he has emerged as one of the biggest stars with his bat. In IPL 2026, he has so far scored 440 runs in 11 matches at an average of 40 and with a strike rate of over 200. He is on the verge of scripting history with another IPL milestone. Let us take a look at his journey in the 2026 season so far.

 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in IPL 2026 so far

 

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not only a star for the Rajasthan Royals but also for the whole of the tournament. In the previous season, he slammed a 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and made headlines. In this season, he smashed a 36-ball century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), which is the third-fastest ton in the tournament history.

 

Another IPL milestone on the way?

 

In the DC vs RR clash, Sooryavanshi is again close to scripting history and achieving a major IPL milestone. The 15-year-old prodigy is on the verge of breaking Abhishek Sharma's record of most sixes in an IPL edition by an Indian player.

 

The SRH opener currently holds the record with 42 maximums in 16 matches, which he scored in the 2024 edition. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi is currently leading the tally in the current IPL season with 40 sixes in 11 matches. If he manages to hit three more in tonight's match, he will surpass Abhishek and lead the tally.

 

Overall, Chris Gayle holds the all-time record for the most sixes in a single IPL edition, smashing 59 sixes during the 2012 season. Gayle was associated with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2012 edition.

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