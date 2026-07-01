Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi be benched again? Ex-India selector shares his Playing XI for 1st T20I vs England

Team India's young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed his chance to make his international debut during the 2-match T20I series against Ireland. Will he finally be included in the Playing XI in the first T20I match against England?

After facing a humiliating defeat from Ireland, Shreyas Iyer-led Team India are set to play the first T20I game with England in the 5-match series, starting Wednesday. On one hand, England have also named their Playing XI for the first match, scheduled to be played at Chester-le-Street in County Durham. However, India are yet to announce their Playing XI, which Iyer will most likely reveal at the Toss. All eyes will be on one name, who missed the previous 2-match series against Ireland last month, and he is none other than the 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Last month, BCCI announced Sooryavanshi as a part of the India squad for the Ireland and England tour, and he was expected to make his international debut with the Ireland series. But Sooryavanshi was not included in the Playing XI of both games, and the Men in Blue lost the matches due to poor batting performance against the home side.

Former Indian cricketer do not want Sooryavanshi to make debut against England

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth has picked his Playing XI for the first T20I, where he didn't select Sooryavanshi. Yes, you read it right! He believes that Sooryavanshi missed the big opportunity as he could have been picked for the second T20I game against Ireland. However, Srikkanth backed the return of Varun Chakaravarthy along with Axar Patel for the upcoming series.

''He (Suryavanshi) should have played 100% in the second T20I against Ireland. Abhishek Sharma should have been rested as he got a brilliant 50 in the first match. Instead of him, Suryavanshi should have played. Abhishek Sharma is a certainty anyway, so Vaibhav Suryavanshi could have got a chance to play in the second Ireland match,'' Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

''For all you know, he might have won them the game because he has performed well in difficult conditions in the IPL. But now that he hasn’t played against Ireland, I won’t play him in the first two T20Is against England,'' he added.

Srikkanth's Playing XI for 1st T20I match vs England

Shreyas Iyer (C)

Sanju Samson (WK)

Abhishek Sharma

Ishan Kishan

Tilak Varma

Shivam Dube

Axar Patel

Harshit Rana

Prince Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Varun Chakaravarthy