Will Usman Khawaja retire after Sydney Test? Veteran batter's latest move fuels speculation

The fifth and final Ashes Test between Australia and England is scheduled to commence on January 4 (Sunday). Prior to the Test match, Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja will speak to the media amidst speculation regarding his retirement from international cricket. As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, Khawaja is set to hold a press conference to clarify the rumors surrounding his future in Test cricket. This press conference is planned for 8:15 AM Australian time, just before Australia's training session on Friday.

It remains uncertain whether the 87-Test veteran will declare his retirement, but former Australia captain Michael Clarke has urged him to consider it, suggesting that the left-handed batsman has a wonderful opportunity to exit the game with pride, having already secured the Ashes.

"I think this will be Usman's farewell Test match. I don't think it's a token selection; they obviously picked him for Melbourne, so if they've gone that way, you pick him for Sydney as well," Clarke told Code Sports.

"But I think he'll retire after this Test match. Australia will win the series. Hopefully, he goes out with a big score. I'd love to see Uz make a hundred at the SCG and walk away on a high because not many people get that opportunity."

In a recent statement, former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden criticized the performance of Australia's top order, deeming their scorecard "unacceptable". He specifically pointed out Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja, and Cameron Green for their failure to execute fundamental techniques. Hayden's remarks followed Australia's defeat to England in the fourth Ashes Test, which concluded in just two days, with Australia being dismissed for scores of 152 and 132 in each innings.

Notably, no Australian batsman managed to score 50 runs in the match. In the first innings, seamer Michael Neser was the top scorer for Australia, while Travis Head recorded the highest runs in the second innings.

"That's an unacceptable scorecard. I don't care if it was 50 millimetres of grass. You need to be better than that. Head, Weatherald, Labuschagne, Khawaja, Carey, Green - they're all at sea with their basic techniques. The only technical thing I see is coming from our bowlers, who look more technically sound than our batters. Why is that?" Matthew Hayden said on the All Over Bar The Cricket podcast, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Khawaja has an impressive record at the Sydney Cricket Ground, having accumulated 875 runs over 9 matches (14 innings) with an average of 87.50. His achievements at this venue include four centuries and five fifties, with a top score of 195 not out. Against England at the SCG, Khawaja has scored 467 runs in three matches (5 innings) at an average of 116.75, including three centuries, the highest being 171.

Nonetheless, the batters have faced challenges in the current Ashes series, with two out of four Test matches concluding within two days. Khawaja has managed to score only 153 runs in five innings, with his highest score being 82. He was omitted from the lineup for the third Test in Adelaide but stepped in to score 82 runs after Steve Smith was unexpectedly sidelined due to illness. All eyes will be on Khawaja this Friday as he addresses the media regarding his future.

