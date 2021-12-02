IND vs NZ 2nd Test, Mumbai weather forecast: Will unseasonal rain stop play at Wankhede Stadium?

It is only the third time that the two teams will play each other in a Test match at the venue.

It is the return of Test cricket to the Wankhede Stadium after a gap of nearly five years and the venue will be now hosting the 2nd and final game between India and New Zealand from December 3.

It is only the third time that the two teams will play each other in a Test match at the venue and with the return of skipper Virat Kohli, things could get spiced up.

However, the city has been witnessing unseasonal rain and that is a worrying sign because it has been raining extremely heavily in the Maharashtra capital. On Wednesday, the city experienced heavy rainfall Thursday, the situation does not seem to improve.

This has brought about a major question in everyone's mind, 'Will the downpour stop play in Mumbai?'

Weather forecast on December 3 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai:

According to AccuWeather, the chances of cricket happening seem fairly high as the day is likely to be 'humid with partial sunshine'. The chances of a thunderstorm are 0% and the probability of rain is estimated to be at 25%.

The morning of the game day will have a 25% chance of rain and the weather is likely to be 'partly sunny and humid'. Moreover, the cloud cover is likely to be at 74%.

However, as the day progresses, the cloud cover is likely to come down to 35%. and the probability of rain is expected to come down to as low as 1%.

The evening is most probably going to be ‘hazy’, with cloud cover dropping further to 18%. The probability of precipitation remaining at 1%.

However, since Mumbai is experiencing has been expecting heavy rainfall, the start could be delayed due to a wet outfield.