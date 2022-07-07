Will Umran Malik play for India at T20 World Cup? Skipper Rohit Sharma reveals

Rohit Sharma talked about Umran Malik's chances of making India's T20 World Cup squad

Ever since the conclusion of IPL 2022, one player who has generated a lot of buzz is Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation, Umran Malik. The speedster consistently bowled over 150 clicks during his stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and he was subsequently rewarded with a maiden call-up to India's squad for the South Africa series.

While Umran could get a game against South Africa, he recently made his debut in India colours while playing against Ireland. Despite his sheer pace, Malik still is a work under progress but he could well be the X-factor for India, come the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

Ahead of India's first T20I against England, skipper Rohit Sharma was questioned about Umran Malik's chances of making the cut for India's World Cup squad. The 'Hitman' hailed the young pacer as an 'exciting prospect' while adding that he's definitely a part of India's plans in the future.

Malik will be tested against multiple teams and only then will the Indian management decide whether to include him in the squad for the T20 World Cup or not.

Addressing the pre-match press conference before India's first T20I vs England on Thursday, Rohit said, "He is very much in our plans, it is just trying to give him that understanding as to what the team requires from him as well."

"Yes, there will be times where we want to try out a few guys and Umran is definitely one of those guys, keeping one eye on the World Cup, we want to see what he has to offer for us. He is definitely an exciting prospect, there is no doubt about it," added the Indian skipper.

He further continued, "We all saw during the IPL, he can bowl fast. It is about giving him that role, whether we want to give him the new ball or we want to use him at the backend, when you play for franchises, the role is different as compared to when you play for the national team. It is just about understanding how you can fit in those individuals and give them clarity."

Rohit himself recently recovered from Covid after missing out on the one-off Test against England, and in his absence, Jasprit Bumrah led India but the Three Lions prevailed in the purest format.

The Men in Blue would thus like to bounce back with a win in the T20I under Rohit.