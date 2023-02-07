Will UAE be new Asia Cup 2023 host? Dubai, Abu Dhabi emerge as top choices; final call in March

India has refused to travel to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 (File photo)

After the Indian cricket team announced that they will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, reports have suggested that the United Arab Emirates has emerged as the top choice for the new venue of the cricket tournament.

While Pakistan will retain the host rights of the Asia Cup 2023, the venue of the cricket tournament is set to change after Team India made it clear that it will not be travelling to the country during the emergency board meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

BCCI secretary Jay Shah and PCB chairman Najam Sethi had their first formal meeting in Bahrain on Saturday, and the ACC has decided that the new venue of the Asia Cup 2023 will be announced in March, while the tournament will take place in September this year.

A senior BCCI official had told PTI, “The ACC affiliates met today and there were a lot of constructive discussions. But the shift of venue has been postponed till March. But be rest assured that with India not going to Pakistan, the tournament will have to be shifted. A tournament without Virat Kohlis, Rohit Sharmas, and Shubman Gills will have the sponsors back out.”

Asia Cup 2023: New venue likely in UAE

After the controversy regarding Pakistan being rejected by India as the Asia Cup 2023 venue, the United Arab Emirates has emerged as the top choice for the new venue, while the hosting rights are expected to remain with Pakistan.

The decision regarding the new Asia Cup 2023 venue has been withheld for the time being, but three locations in UAE – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah – are being favoured as the new place to conduct the much-awaited cricket tournament.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be conducted for all Asian cricket teams and will be held in a 50-over format, most likely from September. It must be noted that Pakistan is also expected to host the 2023 Champions Trophy.

