The central government on Wednesday announced Operation Shield, saying that civil defence mock drills will be carried out on Thursday (May 29) in several states bordering Pakistan. The mock drills will also be conducted in the union territory of Chandigarh -- the capital of both Haryana and Punjab. This has raised questions and doubts about the first qualifier of the ongoing Indian Premiere League (IPL), which is set to be held on Thursday evening at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur (also known as New Chandigarh). The match is slated to be played between the franchises Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to decide which side reaches the final on June 3.



Mock drills postponement

It should be noted that a circular issued hours after the original announcement, the governments of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Haryana said the mock drill exercises had been postponed due to "administrative reasons." The Punjab government, meanwhile, has proposed June 3 as the date for holding the mock drills. The state government said its civil defence staff were undergoing a training being conducted by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).



Govt announcement

The central government had announce civil defence mock exercises on Thursday in all districts of states and union territories along the border with Pakistan. This came weeks after a ceasefire was announced following several days of hostilities between India and Pakistan.



IPL Qualifier today

The first IPL 2025 Qualifier between PBKS and RCB is scheduled to be played from 7:30 pm on Thursday. Both the teams are vying for a spot in the final as they look to grab their maiden IPL title. Mullanpur has hosted four IPL games so far this league season.