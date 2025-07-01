Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam has opened up about the upcoming India-Bangladesh ODI and T20 series scheduled to be played in August.

Team India is currently on an England tour for a 5-match Test series, which commenced on June 20. After this series, the Indian side will be locking horns with Bangladesh for the ODI and T20 series, scheduled to start on August 17. However, it is still not confirmed whether BCCI will allow Team India to travel to the neighbouring country, considering the ongoing situation in Bangladesh. Now, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam has come forward and said that the BCCI is yet to confirm India's tour of Bangladesh in August.

Will Team India travel to Bangladesh for limited-over series?

In a press conference in Dhaka, the BCB president said that the BCCI was going to take a decision on the tour after discussions with the Indian government. ''I have already spoken to the BCCI. Discussions have been positive. We remain hopeful. It is scheduled [next month] but they are waiting for some decisions from the government,'' he said.

He even said that there is also the next available window if India doesn't come in August. ''The discussions are ongoing. If for some reason they can't come [in August], they will come at the next available window. We are hopeful of playing in this window. I can't say much apart from the fact that they are very professional and cooperative,'' he added.

Earlier this year, in April, BCB announced the schedule of India's tour of Bangladesh, which includes three ODIs on August 17, 20, and 23. It will be followed by three T20Is on August 26, 29, and 31. Two venues have been confirmed for these matches, which are Mirpur and Chattogram.

Meanwhile, the Shubman Gill-led side is set to play 2nd Test with England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting July 2.