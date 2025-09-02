Will Team India play Asia Cup 2025 without lead sponsor? Here's what we know so far

Ratan Tata's TCS rolls out 4.5-7% salary hikes for most employees, double-digit increments for...
CRICKET
Team India's lead sponsor, online gaming platform Dream11, recently pulled out of the deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is likely to play the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup without a lead sponsor on their official jersey. It is because Dream11, an online gaming platform, pulled out of its deal with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a couple of days ago. However, BCCI has kick-started its process of finding a new lead sponsor as they released an invitation for bids for the national team, both men's and women's.
The last date to purchase the Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI) is September 12, whereas the bid submission deadline is September 16. On the other hand, the Asia Cup 2025 will commence on September 9, and India will begin its campaign the next day against the host, the UAE.
It means that since the process will still be underway to find a new sponsor, Team India will be seen playing with the jersey without any sponsorship.
The eight-team tournament will begin on September 9 with the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong match. India will play its first match against the UAE on September 10. Its next game will be against the arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14. The final league match of the Men in Blue will be played on September 19 against Oman.
Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Shubman Gill (VC)
Jitesh Sharma (WK)
Sanju Samson (WK)
Abhishek Sharma
Tilak Varma
Hardik Pandya
Shivam Dube
Axar Patel
Jasprit Bumrah
Arshdeep Singh
Varun Chakaravarthy
Kuldeep Yadav
Harshit Rana
Rinku Singh