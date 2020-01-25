Will Team India make a change in squad when they face New Zealand in Auckland again?

India did take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand after Virat Kohli & co. defeated the Kiwis by 6 wickets.

Shreyas Iyer was the star with the bat as he helped India complete a tricky chase with ease.

Iyer's innings came after KL Rahul and Virat Kohli put on a 99-run partnership. The two helped cement India's position and were also backed by Shivam Dube and Manish Pandey.

KL Rahul was also preferred over Rishabh Pant as India’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the series and he sure did not disappoint.

However, what India will surely have to work on will be the bowling and fielding areas.

After winning the toss and opting to field first, India should have made sure to restrict the BlackCaps to a low total. However, Kane Williamson and Co. put on a mammoth 203.

Indian bowlers Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami were thrashed by the Kiwi batsmen.

Not just bowling, India's fielding also did look sloppy as many catches and boundaries were left costing the scoreboard to cross the 200 mark.

Now, as India face New Zealand in the same Auckland ground on Sunday, should India make a change in their playing XI?

India could replace Shardul Thakur and go in with Navdeep Saini. Sanju Samson could also be given a chance behind the stumps if needed.

India’s Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah.