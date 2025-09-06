Will Team India continue to play with Pakistan in multilateral tournaments in future? BCCI secretary spills the beans

Ever since the India vs Pakistan game in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 was announced, there has been massive outrage against the BCCI decision.

Amid the ongoing backlash over Team India playing against Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai, the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia cited the recently central government's policy and stated that the Modi government has not restricted engaging with any nation that isn't on friendly terms with India in multilateral tournaments.

The recent outrage in India erupted after the anger against the Pahalgam Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 Hindu tourists were killed in April earlier this year by a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist organisation. Now, the BCCI secretary has come forward and talked about the BCCI's plans for India vs Pakistan games in the future.

Will India play against Pakistan after Asia Cup 2025?

''So far as the BCCl's view is concerned, we have to follow whatever the central government formalises. Recently, our policy, which is in place, regarding India's participation in any multinational tournament or international tournament, there is no restrictions imposed by the central government on whether we play any of the countries which are not on good terms with India. So India have to play all the matches in any multinational tournament.'' Saikia told the news agency ANI.

''As the ICC Cup is a multinational tournament involving the countries of the Asia continent, so we have to play. And also, for any ICC tournament, when there is a country which is not on friendly terms with India, we have to play in the international tournaments. So far as bilateral is concerned, we are not going to play with any of our hostile countries,'' he added.

Saikia also said that the Indian cricket board will continue to adhere to the policy formalised by the government. He highlighted the repercussions the nation could face if it boycotts fixtures against Pakistan in global tournaments across different sports disciplines, which involves the possibility of facing sanctions.

"So we are following the policy framed by the government of India, the Youth and Sports Development Department. So, the policy we are following we are totally in alignment with the policy framed by the central government. And for that, BCCI will have to do it. And we are very happy to follow the policy. And that policy is very nicely done, taking into consideration not only cricket, but also other games,'' he further said.

What could happen if India boycott Pakistan in ICC events and Asia Cup?

''If you think that if India boycotts any of the multinational tournaments hosted by the Asian Cricket Council or the ICC, or if you take any other sports, suppose a FIFA tournament or an AFC tournament or any other, suppose, athletic tournament involving multinational teams, and India is not playing with a particular country, then there may be sanctions against the Indian Federation,'' the BCCI secretary answered.

Meanwhile, India is set to lock horns against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14 at Dubai International Stadium.